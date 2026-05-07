What Mitch Marner is doing in Vegas raises big questions for the Maple Leafs

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner has been having the most playoff success of his career with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2025-26.

After a slow regular season, where Marner at times looked disjointed, he has finally found his footing at the most important time of the season, scoring nine points in the team's first seven contests between the Anaheim Ducks and the first-round matchup with the Seattle Kraken. Marner is likely to surpass his career high of 13 points in a single playoff run, which came during the 2024-25 run, when the Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in game seven of the second round.

Mitch Marner's strong performance as of late

Mitch Marner seems to be showing up on the highlight reels, seemingly every game. I'm not sure whether this is because Maple Leafs fans don't want to see their former top five pick succeed, or whether he has actually been playing this well. Over the past two contests, he has recorded five points, with two of those being goals, while also rocking a +5 over those two games. Marner has then taken over the point lead for Vegas, sitting at the top alongside former Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel.

Mitch Marner's regular-season falter can be chalked up and left in the side burners, as many of the Golden Knights players also struggled to produce at the rate we are used to. They fired head coach Bruce Cassidy with just one week remaining in the campaign, leading to changes in the way they played under John Tortorella, which has helped Marner mightily. Over the past nine seasons, the Maple Leafs have not been able to get this kind of performance out of Marner, for which reason nobody is quite sure; however, what he is doing with the Golden Knights has clearly been working.

Consistency throughout the postseason for Marner

Marner has also registered a point in each of the team's seven games, except for just one coming on April 24th. The Maple Leafs struggled mightily this season, finishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, just one season after Marner's departure. The Maple Leafs are now working on retooling their roster to get back to the level the team was at while they had superstar winger Mitch Marner.

If Marner's play continues, Maple Leafs fans are going to be sitting here wondering what went wrong in Toronto, and why he couldn't have played to a similar level when it mattered most.