3 things John Chayka must do next after firing Craig Berube

After a rocky start that included a lukewarm reception and skepticism, the Toronto Maple Leafs' John Chayka-Mats Sundin era has suddenly taken a dramatic turn for the better.

A disastrous 2025-26 season, one that ended with the franchise's worst points decline and a last-place finish under Craig Berube, has quickly given way to renewed optimism thanks to an unexpected NHL Draft lottery win and the chance to make the first overall selection.

Now that the organization is officially moving on from Craig Berube, most Maple Leafs fans are likely to embrace the decision to start fresh behind the bench as the team enters a pivotal offseason.

Chayka has no time to rest on his laurels, however, as his work is about to get much more difficult.

The Real Test for John Chayka Starts Now

Firing Berube was an easy decision. It would have been more difficult for Chayka to justify bringing the former coach back after last season's debacle. It also makes sense to cleanse the Maple Leafs from last year's disappointment and start anew.

Now, the real work begins. First, is getting clarification from the face of the franchise, Auston Matthews, on his intent. It has been reported that the Leafs' captain is waiting to see how the offseason progresses before deciding if he will return to Toronto.

That's great for the player, but it limits Chayka moving forward. The Maple Leafs' general manager needs to lean on Matthews and convince him to make a decision, one way or the other, so that the team can finalize its plan to improve.

Next, and equally important, is maximizing the first overall pick. Whether that's simply drafting Gavin McKenna and hoping he hits his ceiling and fills a top-six role sooner than later, or trading down to collect more assets and add a top-ranked defenseman, Chayka must get this decision right.

Finally, Chayka must nail the next head-coaching hire. For a franchise that has made the playoffs in nine of ten seasons during the Matthews' era, there has been too much turnover behind the bench, from Mike Babcock to Sheldon Keefe to Berube.

The Maple Leafs need to find someone who is a leader to maximize their roster, demand accountability, and inspire. Toronto needs to find its own Jon Cooper or Rod Brind' Amour. Whether it's a new, inexperienced, fresh face or a veteran coach, stability is necessary.

The decision to move on from Berube may end up being the easiest call Chayka makes this offseason. The real pressure now comes from what happens next: clarifying Matthews' future with the organization, optimizing a franchise-altering first overall pick, and finding the right voice behind the bench.

The Maple Leafs suddenly have momentum and opportunity on their side again, but taking advantage of it will depend on how well Chayka handles the defining months ahead.