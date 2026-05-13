Darren Dreger and former NHLer torch Auston Matthews amid Maple Leafs uncertainty

As Auston Matthews remains quiet about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs following his season-ending media availability on locker-cleanout day, speculation continues to grow around one of the NHL's biggest offseason storylines.

A recent report from Chris Johnston of The Athletic suggested Matthews is uncertain about returning to Toronto next season, sparking widespread debate across the hockey world.

The topic recently took center stage during a podcast appearance by NHL insider Darren Dreger and former NHL defenseman Rhett Warrener, both of whom delivered pointed criticism toward the Maple Leafs captain over the reported uncertainty.

Darren Dreger, Rhett Warrener Sound Off on Auston Matthews Report

Dreger was a guest on a recent episode of Barn Burner, a Calgary Flames-focused podcast, and was asked about Matthews' future in Toronto. The NHL insider responded that he was surprised that the Maple Leafs' captain wasn't "taking more heat in this process."

He noted that Matthews has two years left on his contract and that the three-time Rocket Richard winner is planning to wait to see what is done in Toronto before he determines if he's coming back this year.

Dreger opined that since Matthews is under contract for two more years, "You need to be in training camp." He also suggested that the new Leafs' general manager, John Chayka, and senior executive advisor of hockey operations, Mats Sundin, should take a firm stand with the star center.

The TSN insider reasoned that the upcoming free-agent class is unimpressive and the Maple Leafs lack the resources to upgrade their roster. He advocated that Chayka and Sundin can't wait for Matthews to make up his mind, stating, "We can't wait for you to make that call. We need you to decide if you're in or you're out, between now and the draft."

"We need you to decide if you're in or you're out." Darren Dreger on Auston Matthews

Warrener was next to give his opinion about the Matthews' situation. He started by stating his frustration with top-end players who don't take ownership and said, "This guy (Matthews) has been given everything." Co-host Ryan Pinder provided examples such as a top salary, being able to immediately walk to free agency, playing in a huge market, and all the money.

Pinder then put forward the idea that Matthews was within his rights to wait and see what Toronto's new front office has in store, but the former Flames, Sabres, and Panthers defenseman didn't want to hear it.

Warrener countered, "How about he shuts the (expletive) up and honors the contract and goes and does what he's supposed to do?" He proposed that players should get out of the way and play hockey. He suggested players like Matthews and Connor McDavid, with the Edmonton Oilers, don't need to give their "stamp of approval."

""How about he shuts the (expletive) up and honors the contract and goes and does what he's supposed to do?"" Rhett Warrener on Auston Matthews

"Who do they think (they) are?" asked Warrener. He said players need to be more thankful to play in the NHL while making a "gagillion dollars."

Dreger rejoined the conversation to add that both the Maple Leafs and Oilers are now on the clock for one year. All panelists agreed that letting stars like Matthews and McDavid walk to free agency would be a strategic mistake.

The criticism from Dreger and Warrener likely echoes the frustration many Maple Leafs fans are currently feeling. The Matthews' uncertainty is taking away from the excitement of the recent draft lottery win.

Fair or not, Matthews' silence has only intensified questions about his future and commitment to the organization. For a franchise captain and the face of hockey in Toronto, many believe the time has come for Matthews to publicly address the speculation directly rather than allow ambiguity to continue to grow in the background.