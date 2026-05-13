John Chayka explains why he fired Craig Berube as Leafs head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the gutsy decision to finally fire head coach Craig Berube and continue in a different direction behind the bench.

But why exactly did they do this? What is the reasoning behind getting rid of the coach that has been here the past two years?

While it is obvious to anyone who actually watched a Leafs game last year, new general manager John Chayka explained specifically what his thought process was to pull this trigger and start his tenure at the top with a clean slate.

John Chayka gives big reason why Craig Berube was fired

In the initial press release, Chayka made it clear in just a couple sentences why he made the call.

"Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person," Chayka said. "This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig. We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism, and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward."

Chayka more or less repeated the same thing when he spoke with media just hours after the announcement, saying that it is more of a focus on what the Leafs should be moving forward and not that Berube is a bad coach.

"He's a great man, a very good coach. He did a lot of good things here."



John Chayka speaks on the Maple Leafs parting ways with Craig Berube. pic.twitter.com/VuoBC26H7H — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2026

Maybe, if we want to take anything as an overarching statement, Chayka deemed that Berube was not the right coach for this team at this moment.

It's not uncommon for a new general manager to want to get his own coach and put his stamp on the team immediately. Although typically, it happens a year or so into the job as one of the levers they can pull in an attempt to make this team better. But for Chayka, it is clear that there needed to be an overhaul from top to bottom in this Leafs organization and Berube was not the guy he wanted to coach the roster that he is going to change this summer.

Now, what's next? Chayka mentioned that this is the only change so far, making his two big decisions in the first couple weeks as Maple Leafs GM to be firing Berube and letting Shane Doan work elsewhere. Oh, and winning the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery was certainly nice.