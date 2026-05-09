The strongest argument for the Maple Leafs drafting Gavin McKenna

The debate is just getting started regarding who the Toronto Maple Leafs should take with the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Despite varying opinions, the consensus seems to be that Toronto should take Gavin McKenna. McKenna is indeed the slam-dunk choice. But if there was any doubt regarding McKenna’s talent, one notable analyst made the most compelling case to date.

Andy Strickland, host of the Cam and Strick podcast, posted a comment on X, stating just how good McKenna’s numbers were in the NCAA, even if they don’t seem overly impressive. In particular, he speculated what McKenna’s numbers would have been in Junior, shedding even more light on his talent.

If Gavin McKenna would’ve stayed in junior and played in the #WHL this season, he would’ve had 140 points and the hype surrounding him would have been comparable to Connor Bedard. He had 51 pts in 35 games as a 17/18 year old playing in a way more competitive league. I don’t… — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 8, 2026

Indeed, McKenna would have torn up the WHL. He would have played with others roughly his age, making him a dominant force.

In the NCAA, McKenna went up against much tougher competition. He did not face teenagers like in Junior. The US college ranks feature players already into their 20s and further along in their development.

That situation actually makes McKenna much more NHL-ready than most of his peers in this year’s draft.

McKenna Followed Similar Path to Auston Matthews

McKenna followed a path this season similar to the one Auston Matthews followed in his draft year. Matthews had come up in the USHL, dominating the league. In 60 games, Matthews scored 55 goals.

So, the 18-year-old Matthews spent a season in Switzerland, playing in a men’s league. He was still a teenager, playing in a much more competitive environment than the USHL. In Europe, Matthews notched 24 goals and 46 points in 36 games.

Sure, Matthews could have stayed in the USHL. He could have scored 200 points in 40 games. But that wouldn’t really have done much for his development. By heading to Europe, Matthews turbocharged his growth as a player.

The same goes for McKenna. The NCAA provided him with a much higher level than Junior. That experience has surely helped McKenna be better prepared for the NHL. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see NCAA players come straight out of college and into the NHL.

We saw that this season with James Hagens in Boston, and Porter Martone with the Philadelphia Flyers. Martone, in particular, is just 19 and has made a tremendous impact in the Flyers’ lineup.

While expectations regarding McKenna should be tempered, it wouldn’t be a crazy idea to see him score 30 goals while playing alongside a world-class center like Auston Matthews.

In fact, wouldn’t it be a crazy idea to see Matthews flanked by McKenna and The Cowboy, Easton Cowan?

Those are decisions that will most likely occur after the NHL Draft is officially in the books.