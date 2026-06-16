3 reasons why the Maple Leafs traded Joseph Woll

Newly hired Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka took no time in making a splash in his new role, making the first trade of the 2026 NHL offseason, sending Simon Benoit and goaltender Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae, and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (85th overall).

Naturally, many Leafs fans aren't super happy with the assets that were given up, namely Woll, who has become a fan favourite among Leafs nation for his likeable personality and fairly consistent play in net.

While it does hurt seeing a beloved player such as Woll moved to another team (especially since I just got his jersey last year), this move does actually make sense for the Maple Leafs to make.

Here's why John Chayka had to make this tough decision, and how it could work out for the Leafs in the future.

Reason #1: Making room in the crease

The most glaring reason why the Leafs chose to move Joseph Woll was due to their overabundance of quality netminders in the system. The likes of Woll, Anthony Stolarz, and Toronto Marlies standouts Denis Hildeby and Artur Atkhyamov, it was clear the Leafs needed to make a move in net.

Now, most people would've looked to moving Stolarz, who's older than Woll andsigned for four more seasons at $3.75 million. But attempting to get a package like Woll got for Stolarz may have been to much of an ask for a 32-year-old goalie coming off of an injury-filled season with rough stats.

Despite his injury history, Woll is the overall safer option and likely gave the Leafs the best package they could've gotten, especially for a younger team like the Flyers.

With Woll now gone, the Leafs now have room in the crease for a rejeuvenated Stolarz, Hildeby, Atkyamov, and potentially newly acquired Ersson if need be.

Reason #2: Recuperating assets

It's not secret that the Leafs are in dire need of some draft capital, especially after the 2025 Trade Deadline nearly emptied their cupboard of assets. Their goaltending depth was one of the few places they could pull value from, and they did exactly that in this deal.

While not huge pieces, the Leafs package in this trade gives them an extra pick in this year's draft, receiving pick #85 from the Flyers. The Leafs are now up to eight picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including four in the first three rounds.

As for Ersson, he is younger than Woll, but also a clear downgrade. He could be a serviceable backup if need be, but there's a chance he's not re-signed at all as an RFA, given the Leafs current depth of goaltenders.

The most intriguing piece included is Emil Andrae, a 24-year-old defenseman who's put up 20 points in 107 games of NHL experience.

While not earth-shattering offensive numbers, Andrae gives the Leafs a new-look on their back end. Not only would he have been their youngest d-man in the NHL last season, but his puck-moving and zone-exiting abilities have garnered attention, something the Leafs desperately need more of from their defensemen.

There is a lot of great stuff here. pic.twitter.com/75FmXld4fR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 16, 2026

Andrae helps give the Leafs a younger, more pace-driven look on the back end, which is a sign in the right direction.

Reason #3: Clearing up cap space

While the Leafs aren't strapped to the cap ceiling like they've been in the past, moving Woll's $3.66 million salary now gives them a projected $27 million in cap space going into the offseason.

Not that Woll's contract was even that bad, but the Leafs abundance of cap space now gives them a chance to make an even bigger splash in free agency.

Could Darren Raddysh (or any other high-end free agent) be on his way to Toronto?

Final trade verdict:

When the move was announced, many Leafs fans were (rightfully) shocked to see Woll and Benoit traded, but in the time since, I've seen a lot more people come around to this move.

Benoit didn't really fit on the Leafs anymore, and while his performances in OT against the Ottawa Senators in the 2025 playoffs will always be remembered, he's nothing more than a 6/7th defenseman.

I will greatly miss Woll, but he was far from a star in net. He was also very injury prone and is coming off a below average season. I would've preferred to trade Stolarz, but Woll gave us a package in return than Stolarz likely couldn't have.

As for the Leafs return, I'm happy with it. Andrae has potential to be a real difference maker, and another pick in the draft is never a bad thing.

What I'm more happy about is the new mindset we're seeing in John Chayka. This trade has checked multiple boxes for us and it's clear the Leafs are going to look a lot different next year.

The goal should be to get younger and faster, and that's exactly what this trade does for us.