The Maple Leafs may need to make a surprising move in net

It's no secret the 2025-26 Toronto Maple Leafs season was one to forget, and while there were many reasons for the buds missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, a major factor was a drop-off in their play between the pipes.

In 2024-25, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division and took the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions to a Game 7 on the back of some of the best goaltending in the league, highlighted by Anthony Stolarz's league-leading .926 SV%, as well as a GSAx of 25.8, good for fourth in the NHL.

Joseph Woll wasn't too far behind at 16.8, ranking him 11th, and the Leafs tandem helped them rank 8th in the NHL in goals against. Move to this season, however, where the Leafs finished 31st in that category, and while it's not all on their goalies, their drop-off in play certainly didn't help.

But some teams desperate for a netminder could find value in the Leafs goalie depth, and that's a great opportunity to take advantage of.

Should the Maple Leafs move on from one of their goalies?

While both Woll and Stolarz had massive off-years in 2025-26 (placing 55th and 56th respectively in GSAx) there's reason to believe they can both bounce back next season.

Both goalies suffered career-worst seasons in terms of SV%, and Woll had his worst GAA-wise, so there is reason to believe this year could be a one-off.

One small bright spot for the Leafs this year was the play of rookie netminder Denis Hildeby, who ranked 16th league-wide in GSAx (min. 10 games played). Even better than that was his .913 SV%, placing him 3rd in the NHL.

Hildeby's emergence and ripe young age of 24 looks promising for the Leafs in net, and moving on from one of Woll or Stolarz could reap dividends.

Teams such as the Edmonton Oilers or Vegas Golden Knights could be in the market for a goalie for next season, and the likes of Stolarz or Woll could still get the Leafs a solid return.