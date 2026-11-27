So, you didn't like or understand the hiring of the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager, John Chayka? Join the club. Still, you can't deny that the 37-year-old GM wasted no time putting in the work and making drastic changes to his hockey team.

Some moves seemed better than others, but there was still a general excitement and buzz around the team, even if it was accompanied by uncertainty.

Before calling anything a mistake, time has to be given for things to play out. Well, the Maple Leafs are 26 games in with a 9-14-3 record, and it already feels like we can make a fair assessment of some of the decisions Chayka and his staff have made.

1. Sergei Bobrovsky

When it comes to Sergei Bobrovsky, the numbers speak for themselves. The 38-year-old has a 3.65 goals-against average (GAA) and a .847 save percentage (SV%), and is 3-9-2 in 14 starts this season.

Earlier in the season, his questionable play could be chalked up to the poor defense in front of him, and there a few games where he made some big saves in key spots that allowed his team to get a point or two despite allowing three or more goals. Lately, however, that hasn't been the case.

For me, however, it's not really about signing Bobrovsky. I understand the thinking. The dude is a sure-fire hall of famer and I can understand taking a chance, considering how important this season is for the future of the Maple Leafs. It's the contract itself that has turned out to be a massive mistake.

Bobrovsky's $7 million-per-year deal is the seventh largest among starting goaltenders, and his full no-movement clause prevents him from being traded or placed on waivers.

Earlier in the week, James Mirtle from The Athletic pointed out a certain part of this contract that is extremely concerning.

"Bobrovsky's contract is also structured as a 35-plus deal, one of only 11 in the NHL and the only one given to a goaltender. A 35-plus contract comes with punitive conditions, as even if the player is bought out or retires, the entire cap hit remains on a team's books. " James Mirtle, The Athletic

That is absolute insanity. This signing was always risky, and that's fine. Sometimes risks have to be taken. But to give the franchise no out if this go sideways is extremely careless.

Who knows. Maybe Bob will turn things around and be a huge part of a playoff push. But regardless of how this goes, Chayka and the Maple Leafs have to live with it.

2. Extending Kirill Marchenko right after trade

As much as we all loved Matthew Knies, I'm a big fan of this trade for Kirill Marchenko, and I think it's going to pay dividends for years. What bothers me is the immediate need to extend him to a $12.5 million-per-year deal. It's not the contract itself that bothers me. Marchenko is a star, in my opinion, and in two years from now, that's going to be a heck of a contract.

The salary cap tagging rules in the NHL prevent a team from having more than 10% of the current salary cap on next season's cap. We've all heard of this by now. Before that contract was signed, the Leafs had around $13.62 million (next season) in wiggle room before hitting that 10% threshold. Now, they have roughly $1.12 million. That's terrible foresight.

They probably don't have the assets or the money to pull off a trade of any substance anyway, like trading for Simon Edvinsson, for example. But if there was any hope of doing so, that hope was essentially extinguished the minute that deal was signed.

Kirill Marchenko has agreed to terms on a six year, $75 million contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, carrying an average annual value of $12.5 million. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/n2ry3v7SUq — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) September 28, 2026

It's not uncommon for "handshake deals" to take place. That is, aggreeing on a contract, but not signing and submitting it to the league until the summer. They didn't have to extend him the minute they traded for him. His current deal doesn't have a no-trade clause, which means there was no incentive to get this deal done right now.

There are a few different blunders when it comes to spending next year's money. But this one was the nail in the coffin.

3. Jim Hiller

Hiring Jim Hiller as head coach was confounding at the time, and it remains so now. From the constant line changes to the handling of Gavin McKenna, to the defensive structure, to the defending with a lead, to the weird way he is handling William Nylander, this hiring has not panned out well, and it is time to move on.

This season was a big one for the Maple Leafs. After not only missing the playoffs in 2025-26, but being bad enough to land McKenna, everything done in the summer was in an effort to get back to the dance and to relevance. There's never-ending speculation that Auston Matthews won't want to be a part of a rebuild, and Nylander said as much about himself last spring. So whether it's the postseason, or keeping star players, this campaign was extremely important.

Not only that, but 2026-27 wasn't supposed to be a one-off. Any success was supposed to be the start of a new era. Something to build upon. Hiller has not shown that he is the guy to oversee that. Many people count this season as lost, and considering the Leafs are 10 points out of a playoff spot, that makes perfect sense. Believe it or not, I'm not quite there yet, but I get it.

If it is lost, there's no point in Hiller sticking around, because he probably won't be the guy to see anything through in the future. Who do you bring in? Well, that's a different conversation. If it's not lost, what's the ceiling with him behind the bench?

Either way you slice it, Hiller has proven that he is in over his head. A win on Monday doesn't change anything, and if they win both games on the weekend, that doesn't change anything either.

Chayka has said Hiller hasn't had a fair shake because of the injuries. But I think that the players haven't had a fair shake because of Hiller.