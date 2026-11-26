Jim Hiller just made a decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs that has left William Nylander feeling a little bit at odds with his coach.

At team practice on Thursday afternoon, the Leafs ran the new and exciting lineup that featured both Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons returning. Finally, they're looking like a team where depth is a casual strength and they aren't desperate to get anyone with a pulse in the Greater Toronto Area to play in the middle-six. They actually look pretty good with just a couple returnees.

But, then Hiller decided to not only change the lineup and unveil some new lines, but also changed up the power-play units with a somewhat controversial decision.

William Nylander at odds with Jim Hiller over power-play demotion

The Leafs head coach decided to make some new power-play units with one little switch. Marchenko is back so he is automatically on the top unit once again since when he was healthy and playing, the Leafs' power play were scoring virtually every single game.

So, who then has to be removed from the unit? It was William Nylander who found himself sent down to the second power-play unit -- something he has not experienced in a very long time, if ever.

In response to the decision, Nylander made his opinion fairly clear: He disagreed with it and he told both the reporters who were at Leafs practice and his head coach.

William Nylander: “I told him I didn't agree with it, but that's okay.” https://t.co/MisISLLOXD — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) November 26, 2026

Was Nylander given a reason? Well, according to The Athletic's Jonas Siegel, Nylander believes that this demotion is not just out of the good of the hockey team and making them better and maybe to win some more games, but out of a punishment for the infamous turnover to Matthew Knies that happened last Saturday. They have had their disagreements in the past, though.

William Nylander believes his move to PP2 is punishment for his late turnover in the Columbus game.



Jim Hiller says it’s about making Nylander the “focal point” of the second unit. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) November 26, 2026

While we don't want to pick sides, Hiller's reasoning feels like it makes more sense. Nylander has already played on the first unit for a couple games since the Columbus disaster, and now he's getting consequences for his disappointing performance.

Nylander's poor play is what caused the power-play demotion

It would be surprising if there as still some grudge held by Hiller at that ends up being the reason why he's getting demoted. In reality, it is because Nylander has looked like he's barely cared both offensively and defensively -- playing some of the worst hockey we've ever seen since he put on that Maple Leafs sweater over a decade ago.

As for the players who are actually on the unit, Auston Matthews is obviously untouchable, Darren Raddysh is your quarterback, Marchenko made a difference, and then we get to the only two forwards who could feasibly be moved down instead of Nylander.

Gavin McKenna was given the green light to be on the first power-play unit last week and since then, it's looked so much more dangerous. While he has deficiencies in other areas of the game, the one time where he can be guaranteed to have the time and space he needs to create some offense, is the power play and he should be out there with the stars of this team.

John Tavares' inclusion on the top unit is questionable, but someone needs to be netfront. Nylander isn't battling with the big defenders to create screens and maybe deflect the puck, and no one else is either. Keeping Tavares is pure tactics and as Hiller said, now Nylander gets to control his own unit that will still have some talent.

Nylander will be with Easton Cowan and Nick Paul, with Morgan Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the back. It's not the most talented group but they could certainly score.

We'll have to see how this works out as the Leafs are in Boston facing the Bruins on Friday afternoon and then in Pittsburgh colliding with the Penguins on Saturday.