3 Maple Leafs land on NHL insider's latest trade board

As the NHL schedule approaches its Olympic break, trade speculation continues to heat up across the league. Sportsnet hockey analyst Nick Kypreos released his latest NHL trade board this week, and three Toronto Maple Leafs, spanning a forward, a defenseman, and a goaltender, were among the notable names to make the list.

After a recent five-game winless homestand and a six-game losing streak overall, Toronto fell ten points behind in the race for a playoff spot, strengthening the calls for the team to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.

While a three-game winning streak to conclude a West Coast road trip and the pre-Olympic schedule may give pause to general manager Brad Treliving's thoughts on selling, key players from the Maple Leafs' lineup were mentioned by Kypreos as trade pieces should the Leafs' GM decide the 2025-26 season is a lost cause.

Notable Leafs players end up on Nick Kypreos's trade board

The first Leaf mentioned on Kypreos' list was goaltender Anthony Stolarz. The Sportsnet analyst pointed out Toronto's depth in goal as a reason Stolarz could be expendable, but stated the Leafs' goaltender has yet to play well enough to acquire a significant asset in a trade return.

"A strong showing before the trade deadline might push his value up enough, and the Leafs will search the market." Nick Kypreos on Anthony Stolarz

Stolarz was strong in the Maple Leafs last game before the Olympic break, turning aside 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 victory. Should he continue performing well after the Olympics and before the NHL trade deadline, the Leafs may receive a suitable offer to move Stolarz elsewhere.

Winger Bobby McMann was the next Leaf listed on Kypreos' trade board. McMann has been mentioned frequently as a popular trade target league-wide for multiple reasons. Due to hit free agency next summer, his current salary at $1.35 million annually, and career-best production make him an attractive commodity.

Kypreos reasoned his easy fit under the salary cap will have multiple contending teams (Colorado, Florida, Ottawa, Anaheim) interested in his services, which the Maple Leafs could "maybe get a couple pieces for him, a second-round pick plus."

McMann and Stolarz were the only two Leafs mentioned on Kypreos' current list, and he also cited defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson as a name to watch once the Olympic trade freeze is lifted on February 23.

If the Maple Leafs don't go on a hot streak upon resuming the NHL schedule, especially against division rivals Florida and Ottawa, Kypreos said bigger names like Ekman-Larsson would be added to his trade board. He indicated, "Toronto is not in position to trade him yet because he's been its best defenseman, but that calculation might change before the March 6 trade deadline.

With the NHL schedule set to resume following the Olympic break, the games that follow will go a long way in shaping the Maple Leafs' direction ahead of the trade deadline. How Toronto performs in that stretch will determine whether these players remain part of the picture or find themselves wearing new jerseys as the season reaches its critical stage.