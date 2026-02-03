NHL Insiders reveal potential trade return for Leafs’ Bobby McMann

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a disappointing season to say the least, and with where they sit in the Atlantic Division, it may be time transition into sellers and retool for next season. NHL insiders James Mirtle and Chris Johnston of The Athletic report that the Maple Leafs could potentially acquire a first-round pick for Bobby McMann.

James Mirtle & Chris Johnston: Others we canvassed believed the Leafs can potentially pull out a first-round pick in a Bobby McMann trade, given how thin the trade market could be - The Athletic (1/31) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) February 2, 2026

Bobby McMann has put together a strong season with the Maple Leafs, emerging as a reliable forward who can contribute in all situations and slot in anywhere in the lineup. He is on pace to achieve the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career, which shows his versatility in all areas of the ice. What makes McMann especially valuable for teams contending for a Stanley Cup is his affordable, expiring contract. The Alberta native carries a cap hit of just $1.35 million. That price point makes him easily affordable, and as interest grows, it strengthens Toronto’s position. The more teams that enter the mix, the more leverage the Maple Leafs will have to demand a premium return for McMann.

The reasoning behind Bobby McMann's price

The reasoning behind McMann’s rising price as the trade deadline approaches is simple. The trade market is shaping up to be weak, with fewer players becoming available. A lot of teams are sitting around four or five points of a wild card or divisional spot; this will make fewer teams willing to sell and instead will opt to give their teams a chance to make the playoffs coming down the stretch. This will work in the Maple Leafs’ favour. As Toronto’s playoff odds continue to fade, the Leafs must agree on looking to retool rather than win. The Maple Leafs priority should be to gain assets while acquiring younger players alongside draft picks. Bobby McMann could be the first domino to fall, especially with the price the insiders have predicted.

Bobby McMann will get a lot of interest from other teams as the Leafs look to begin selling. McMann has been a very good player for the Maple Leafs and has developed into a player who can contribute, but it may be time for the Maple Leafs to go in a different direction and find new players who can help the Leafs reach the next level they very clearly have been missing.