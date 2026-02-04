4 Leafs named on latest trade board right before Olympic roster freeze

The entire NHL is going into a roster freeze at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as the Winter Olympics get going, but that doesn't mean that the Toronto Maple Leafs might not get a deal done before then. There is certainly some players who are possibly going to be moved soon, if we go by the latest trade board.

Just hours before the freeze takes place, The Athletic released their latest trade board that combs through 50 names of players that could be moved before the NHL trade deadline on March 6. But, with this "soft deadline" of Wednesday afternoon taking place -- considering that when the roster freeze is lifted on Feb. 22, there are just 12 days until the actual deadline -- there could be some general managers hurrying to make a deal.

That brings us to Leafs general manager Brad Treliving and the shift to potentially selling, despite going on a pre-break win streak, and a total of four Toronto players being named to the trusted trade board.

Multiple Leafs players named on The Athletic's most recent trade board

Coming in at No. 17 on the board is maybe the most obvious player to be named, and that's winger Bobby McMann. Who, could fetch as high a price as a first-round pick at the deadline as someone who does a lot of little things right, scores goals, and is insanely cheap.

Following McMann, at No. 31 it's defenseman Simon Benoit, who is also on a very cheap contract but is locked up through next season and could do a lot of the physicality from the blue line that some teams want.

Close behind Benoit is Scott Laughton at No. 36. This is a trickier one. The pending free agent's name has not come up that often in national circles as it seems obvious that the team and player want an extension to get done, but if the Leafs spiral down the standings further, they might think that it's not the best practice to keep a veteran forward around and try to pry a second-round pick from someone.

And finally, rounding out the list of potential Leafs on the move is Calle Jarnkrok at No. 46. This might be either the most obvious player to move or the least likely. No one really knows if he is valued around the league, or if he is even worth a roster spot on some contenders. Maybe, a bubble team would happily take him just for some depth, or to show the locker room that they believe in them instead of selling off pieces -- maybe, just maybe.

It's not certain that any of these four players will be on the move as the hours count down to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and before the roster freeze takes place. But, it leaves Treliving a whole lot of trades to make in the 12 remaining days later this month.