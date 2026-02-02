10 players the Leafs should trade to successfully retool

It's time to admit that the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and that's OK.

You know how many franchises would be happy if their team made the playoffs nine years in a row? The organization may have only made it out of the first round twice in those nine apperances, but Buffalo Sabres fans would lose their minds if you gave them that scenario.

If you look at the core of this team, there are still good pieces. Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares are still three pieces you can build around, while Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby are good goaltenders. Unfortunately, the team's depth and defense needs a major upgrade. As a result, it's time to trade these 10 players and change the organization's future.

No. 10: Max Domi

It's nice that Domi is seeing some success on the top-line beside Matthews, but he's not a first-line winger. Based on his play recently, I could see a contender taking a flyer on Domi. Even at $3.75M for two more years, Domi has some trade value.



Potential Value: 3rd or 4th round pick

No. 9: Matias Maccelli

Things haven't worked with the 25-year-old. However, for any contenders looking for depth scoring, the pending RFA could be a nice addition. The Leafs should fill Maccelli's role with more Easton Cowan as he deserves a bigger look instead of being a healthy scratch.



Potential Value: 5th round pick or B-level prospect

No. 8: Nic Roy

He's struggled offensively this year but overall Roy can be a great depth centre for a contender looking to add to their fourth-line. The former Stanley Cup champion has 32 points in 79 playoff games and would be the type of player Toronto would look to add in the past, when they were good.



Potential value: 3rd or 4th round pick

No. 7: Calle Jarnkrok

I know that he's dealt with injuries but Janrkok has been so bad over the past two years. It's actually crazy how much playing time he gets despite never scoring. Anyway, he still has a fantastic shot, so the pending UFA could fetch a late-round draft pick in return.



Potential value: 7th round pick or bag of pucks

No. 6: Nick Robertson

Can the Leafs just put Robertson out of his misery and trade him already? I can't wait for Robertson to immediately be a 30-goal scorer when the team flips him to Utah or something.



Potential Value: 2nd round pick or B+ level prospect

No. 5: Troy Stecher

The fact that Stecher went from a waivers pick-up to their second best defenseman is a wild story, which is exactly why they need to capitalize on trading him. The right-shot d-man has found his place in Toronto, but we all know that won't last and he shouldn't be part of the future, so why not find a prospect or pick for him?



Potential Value: 5th round pick

No. 4: Bobby McMann

McMann is third on the Leafs in goals scored this year, which shows you just how bad this team is. The 29-year-old has great speed and a scoring touch, but he's not top-line material just like Max Domi. He's been benefiting playing alongside Matthews and it would be a terrible decision to sign him to an extension.



Potential Value: 2nd round pick (or protected 1st round)

No. 3: Scott Laughton

Last year, the Leafs traded away a prospect and first-round pick for Laughton. Since then, he's scored 10 goals and registered 14 points. Although Laughton's point totals are weak, his leadership and penalty-kill skills make him valuable. He's the perfect fourth-liner on a contender, so there will be another team out there that will trade for him. Not sure if it's a first-rounder though...



Potential Value: 2nd or 3rd round pick

No. 2: Oliver Ekman Larsson

When the Leafs signed Olver Ekman Larrson, I didn't see it working but he's been the team's best defenseman this year, so if they want to tank the rest of the way, they should immediately trade him. "OEL" is a former Stanley Cup winner and has two years remaining on his deal at $3.5M which is very attractive for a contender, so there should be a ton of teams lining up for his services.



Potential Value: 1st round pick and A-level prospect

No. 1: Matthew Knies

He may be locked into a contract until 2030, but he's the only star player who doesn't have a no-trade clause. As much as Knies is a fan-favourite and a great player, he's not a core piece to an eventual Stanley Cup winning roster. This player is a huge trade chip and someone who can help spark a retool, instead of a rebuild, so if they want to speed up the process, he'll give the Leafs the most value.

Potential Value: 1st round pick, A-Level prospect and/or top-four young defenseman

Synopsis

This Leafs team isn't going anywhere this year so they need to stockpile picks and rebuild the farm sytem, as it's currently bare. If they wanted to get even more value, they can look at trading Nylander and Rielly but unfortunately their no-trade-clause makes it difficult, but these 10 trades can help retool the roster and set them up for future success.