The Toronto Maple Leafs made various moves this past offseason with hopes that it would help convert the team back into a contender again for the 2026-27 NHL season. Some may have worked well so far, but for some others, not so much. But to accomplish the roster overhaul, the Leafs had let go a few players from last year’s group to get it done.

Now with over a quarter of the NHL season in the books, Toronto may be starting to see a couple of their former players from 2025-26 flourishing with their new teams. At the same time, with the Leafs’ current struggles, perhaps they could have used their help right about now. Here, we will take a look at 2 former players the Maple Leafs likely now regret letting go of this past offseason.

F Matias Maccelli

As one of the key acquisitions by the Leafs during the 2025 offseason, Matias Maccelli would see his tenure end after just one season in an up-and-down campaign with Toronto. In 71 total games with the Maple Leafs, Maccelli recorded 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points while averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time per night. The Leafs expected more production from the former 17-goal, 57-point getter with the Arizona Coyotes back in 2023-24. As a result, he wasn’t re-signed by Toronto upon the conclusion of the season.

This year, despite missing some games due to a lower-body injury that he sustained facing the Leafs, Maccelli has found some of his offensive game back with the New York Islanders. The 26-year-old forward has registered two goals and eight assists for 10 points in just 11 games with the Islanders, scoring at almost a point-per-game pace, something that he hasn’t done since joining the league in 2021-22. With the Maple Leafs struggling with their offense in recent weeks, they likely miss the offensive impact that Maccelli is finally having now with his new team in New York.

G Dennis Hildeby

But the one that hurts a little more is perhaps the trade that sent promising young goaltender Dennis Hildeby to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Nick Paul. Paul is doing a solid job for the Maole Leafs thus far, but Toronto could really use some help in net with Sergei Bobrovsky struggling immensely this season. Hildeby, on the other hand, is off to a solid start backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy in Tampa Bay this year. In five starts, the 25-year-old goalie has posted a 4-0-1 record with a tidy 2.56 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Hildeby showed his promise last season with the Maple Leafs when both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll were dealing with injuries and inconsistencies with their play. In 20 games of action with Toronto, the 25-year-old rookie at the time compiled a 2.80 GAA with a stellar .914 save percentage. At a time when Hildeby appeared to be the goalie of the future for the Leafs, it was quite surprising that Toronto gave up on him so soon. Hopefully, he doesn’t end up following the same path as Tuukka Rask. Otherwise, the Maple Leafs won’t be just missing him badly right now but will regret for many years to come.