William Nylander says he doesn't want to leave Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs star winger William Nylander pledged his allegiance to the team and the city. Most importantly, this public admission of loyalty proves that the Mats Sundin effect is real.

In a recent interview published by CityNews, Nylander expressed his wish to remain with the Maple Leafs for the remainder of his current contract.

Nylander bluntly admitted his desire by stating his love for Toronto and his willingness to win there.

“I don’t want to go anywhere. I love Toronto. This has been home for me for so long, and nothing would make me happier than to win here. So, I hope that one day that dream comes true.”

The 30-year-old will be entering the third year of an eight-year, $92 million contract. But beyond his love for the city of Toronto and his commitment to the fan base, Nylander cited the arrival of former captain Mats Sundin as a major reason for his renewed sense of engagement.

“Mats coming in is, he knows what it’s about playing in Toronto and being such a leader for this team and being such an amazing captain here. So, he’ll bring that to the table and help our club a lot.”

There’s certainly a connection there. Mats, also a fellow Swede, knows what it takes to win in a market like Toronto. While Sundin never got the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup while wearing the blue and white, his playoff success is something that everyone is hoping will rub off on this current iteration of the team.

“Every time I see him, we talk. So I’m excited to talk to him in this aspect where he’s a big part of our organization and our process to getting to where we want to be.”

Nylander concluded his thoughts on how much he has missed playing in the postseason. Nevertheless, the longer summer will help him recover and get back to full strength in the fall.

Nylander’s words certainly more than just lip service

There’s a very good reason to believe that Nylander’s words are more than just lip service at this point.

Yes, there’s always the pleasantries that pro athletes deliver when asked about their teams and so on.

But it’s precisely the arrival of Mats Sundin that proves the effect he could have on the organization. It’s like when the military brings in a well-respected retired general to give the troops a pep talk.

Seeing that former war hero in person, addressing the soldier, shaking hands, and even taking time for 1-on-1 conversations can boost troop morale to another level.

It’s one thing to have a suit-and-tie tell you that you’re doing all right. It’s another thing to have a guy who’s been in the trenches, like you, to tell you that it’s going to be just fine.

That’s what Sundin is to this team. He’s like that general who’s been to war and back. His presence has done a lot to help the team feel like there’s someone in management who gets it.

Whether that actually translates to success on the ice is another story entirely. But at least there’s the hope that the Maple Leafs will find their bearing next season, with a general like Mats Sundin who can offer a word of encouragement whenever it’s needed.