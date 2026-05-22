One former Leafs star makes too much sense as head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their boldest move so far this offseason when they hired Mats Sundin to be their Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations. It was a risky move as Sundin hasn’t had much front office and management experience since retiring as a player almost a couple of decades ago. Nevertheless, as the former face of the franchise at one point in time during the late 1990s and early 2000s, he is someone that Leafs management is betting on that can help turn things around for the organization going forward.

With the Maple Leafs still currently with a coaching vacancy to fill, they might as well go all-in with their daring moves this offseason. As a result, Toronto should call upon former Leafs superstar Doug Gilmour and make him their head coach to lead the way going forward.

Toronto should make this former Maple Leafs star their new head coach

First of all, since Sundin is going to do his job without much prior experience, the same can be said for Gilmour, who has never coached in the NHL before as well. But in the case for Gilmour, he does have some prior experience in the capacity as a head coach in juniors with the Kingston Frontenacs between 2008 and 2011. Moreover, he moved from his coaching role into a general manager role for the Frontenacs following the 2010-11 season, gaining valuable front office experience in the process. So that track record in itself exudes more confidence in that Gilmour can potentially excel in a coaching role with the Leafs.

In addition, “the Killer” is among the most beloved icons in Maple Leafs history as everyone will remember him as being the saviour in helping Toronto re-establish prominence in the NHL once again after years of mediocrity during the 1980s. Gilmour will forever be remembered for his clutch play during the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Leafs. In particular, his Game 3 double-overtime goal against the St. Louis Blues in 1993 has been forever etched in Toronto lore. He resurrected the organization once before as a player, now may be the time he does it as a coach for the storied franchise.

On top of that, Gilmour would likely have the utmost respect of all of the Maple Leafs players based on how he played back then with his relentless work ethic, along with his heart and determination in giving his all in everything. He could use that exact mindset and implement strategies to transform the current group of Leafs into valiant warriors going forward to give them the best chances at winning and success.

As a result, the Maple Leafs already surprised us all with the Sundin hire. They might as well double-down with the recruitment of Gilmour to reunite the duo that once dominated the ice for Toronto as teammates back in the 1990s for another go-around three decades later.