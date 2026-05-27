Potential Leafs No. 1 pick scores 'ridiculous' goal with Mats Sundin watching

When a Toronto Maple Leafs front office executive, who happens to be a franchise legend, is spotted in the building watching a potential first overall pick, the hockey world takes notice.

TSN color analyst Mike Johnson bumped into a familiar face while on assignment covering the World Hockey Championship. Johnson shared a fascinating story of running into Sundin during an appearance on TSN's OverDrive.

Sundin was on hand to watch top prospect Ivar Stenberg in a game featuring Team Sweden, sending a clear signal that Toronto's new leadership team is heavily invested in the draft's elite tier of players.

Sweden's Ivar Stenberg Lights Up the Board Under the Watchful Eye of Mats Sundin

While chatting with hosts Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLellan, and Jeff O'Neill, Johnson revealed he saw Sundin while covering Sweden's 4-2 victory over Slovakia. He shared that the encounter occurred after the game, when Sundin was trying to make a quick exit from the building before being overwhelmed by the Swedish fans. Johnson stated the Leafs legend was there to watch the game and saw Stenberg score a "ridiculous, highlight-reel goal."





Johnson noted that the camera panned to Sundin for a reaction after the beautiful goal, but that "it doesn't mean anything" that the senior executive of hockey operations was there observing Stenberg. The TSN analyst revealed that during their quick, five-minute conversation, Sundin shared that he is "loving" his new role and is enjoying "digging in."

When pressed for his take on who the Maple Leafs should take with the first pick in next month's draft, Johnson said he thinks Stenberg will be more prepared to play in the NHL next season. He reasoned Stenberg is "physically stronger and more prepared."

Johnson stated he thinks Gavin McKenna will be the better offensive producer, but Stenberg might initially be the better defensive player. He then noted, however, how good Stenberg has been in the WHC against grown men and professional players. Today's highlight-reel goal was his fourth of the tournament.

He concluded by saying that with the first overall pick, he wants the "ultimate upside", that being McKenna. Johnson said he wouldn't play it safe with a "steady-Eddie" player, opting to hit a "home run" with the Penn State Nittany Lion rather than the "double" (Stenberg). Giving the Maple Leafs someone to build around, if Auston Matthews leaves, was Johnson's final reason for selecting McKenna.

While mock drafts may fluctuate over the coming weeks, with performances like this on the world stage, Stenberg is putting up notice that he is a force and deserves consideration for the top pick. He did it in front of one of the most important figures in charge of making that decision, ensuring the Maple Leafs will be keeping a very close eye on the Swedish phenom.