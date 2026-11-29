The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a game they shouldn’t have. And it wasn’t because they allowed the Pittsburgh Penguins to tie the game in the final minute of the third period. It was because of another costly gaffe by William Nylander.

After Sergei Bobrovsky made several highlight-reel saves in the third period and overtime, a silly turnover in their own zone sunk the Maple Leafs.

John Tavares won the faceoff in his own zone, but then lost the puck along the board. Instead of digging for the puck or even trying to prevent the pass back to the blue line, Nylander stood there and watched as the puck landed on Hendrix Lapierre’s stick for the game-winner.

LAPPY OUR OVERTIME HERO 👑 pic.twitter.com/YSYlFccLcL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 29, 2026

Bobrovsky, who made 38 saves on the night, cannot be blamed for this goal. He was sensational. And his visible frustration after the goal showed just how much it hurt to lose the game on a silly play like that.

As for Morgan Rielly, he was confident in taking off up ice, thinking that Tavares had the puck. But when he lost it and Nylander couldn’t corral the outlet pass, Rielly could not get back in time to prevent Lapierre from beating Bobrovsky.

This loss wasn’t on the Maple Leafs goalie. It was on William Nylander yet again.

Maple Leafs can no longer trust William Nylander

For all the talk about head coach Jim Hiller not trusting Gavin McKenna, it’s William Nylander who’s proven he can’t be trusted.

The giveaway to Matthew Knies against Columbus was bad enough. But this play in overtime, in a game that he could have won after missing a breakaway opportunity, has to be the worst situation the 30-year-old can be in right now.

The time has come for the Maple Leafs to healthy-scratch him. And even when he returns, Nylander’s ice time has to come down dramatically. Instead of putting William Nylander out there, Jim Hiller should give that responsibility to McKenna. The Leafs’ rookie has shown that he can handle larger roles with the team.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs cannot afford to lose more games to William Nylander gaffes. The time has come for the coaching staff to take some serious steps to ensure that these types of losses do not continue.

Whatever Hiller and his staff need to do, so be it. The situation has gotten unsustainable, to the point where Nylander is no longer an asset to the team.