There’s one team this season that can show the Toronto Maple Leafs what it’s like to survive a prolonged losing streak: The Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets were on the brink of disaster this season. They had a decent start to their season, going 4-1-1, and then, splat. The Jets lost nine in a row.

That nine-game skid led to calls for the dismissal of head coach Scott Arniel. It also led to the fanbase asking for moves to shake up the team.

Of course, the Jets did go through the unpleasant Connor Hellebuyck situation.

But after seemingly hitting rock bottom, the Jets returned to a 9-1-1 mark.

#NHLJets improve go 9-1-1 in the last 11 games with a solid 4-2 victory in Boston.



What a ride so far this season for Winnipeg.



4-1-1 start.

0-7-2 swoon.

9-1-1 since.



In a nutshell, they’ve bookended the 9 game winless streak with a 13-2-2 record.



Team Extreme. — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) November 26, 2026

That’s the path forward for the Maple Leafs.

Right before the skid, the Leafs were 8-6-2. They had just come off a four-game winning streak. Then, the nine-game streak changed the entire equation for the Maple Leafs.

Fans have been calling for Jim Hiller’s head. The media has been questioning just about everything regarding the Leafs, including the coffee served in the employee break room.

Still, the win over the New York Islanders provides a unique inflection point. It may just be the beginning of a streak like the Jets have shown this season.

What did the Jets do that Maple Leafs can emulate?

The Jets didn’t really do anything in particular to turn things around. They didn’t make any trades and didn’t make the coaching change.

While they did get reinforcements from the Connor Hellebuyck trade, they didn’t pay off immediately. The final loss in the Jets’ losing streak was a 7-0 shellacking at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.

It seemed like everything was getting ready to go down the tubes. And then, the Jets pulled off that miraculous four-goal comeback in the final minutes of the November 3 game against the Montreal Canadiens.

That was it. It was a singular event that proved they could come back from anything.

That’s what the Maple Leafs need. While it might not necessarily have been that game in Long Island earlier this week, it may just be the beginning of a mindset shift.

Fans will buy into that notion when they see three or four games in a row where the Maple Leafs are actually competitive.

This weekend’s back-to-back set against the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins could very well create that momentum.

And if the Maple Leafs can come out on the right side of their upcoming games against the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights, optimism may return to Toronto this season.