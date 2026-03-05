Why trading this forward could be the best move the Maple Leafs make at the deadline

With all of the trade buzz hovering around the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent weeks, a lot of the rumors have focussed on key players such as Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Scott Laughton and of course Bobby McMann. That is because if the Leafs were to move any of them, they would likely help net Toronto with some solid assets in return.

However, there is one under-the-radar player that the Maple Leafs should consider trading, as it could turn out to be the best move that Toronto makes at the trade deadline when all is said and done. That player is none other than forward Nicolas Roy. In fact, he has already been rumored to be likely traded by Friday.

Why trading Nicolas Roy could be the best move the Maple Leafs make at the deadline

Although he hasn’t put up some of the numbers that was expected of him this season, Roy has been one of the more consistent players for the Leafs all season whenever he was healthy. As a result, you knew what you were going to get from the 29-year-old center on a nightly basis. Roy would provide the relentless forecheck and hard work playing bottom-six minutes while dominating at the face-off dot for key possessions for the team. Not only is he also a force on the penalty kill, he could also provide some surprising offensive output at the same time.

On the season, Roy has posted five goals and 15 assists for 20 points along with 61 hits and 32 blocked shots while playing close to 15 minutes a night in 58 games played with the Maple Leafs. Added to his veteran leadership and experience, he is exactly the low-key, versatile player that contending playoff teams covet come the trade deadline. More importantly, with centres usually at a premium around this time in the league, Roy’s decent salary cap hit actually makes him an even more attractive trade chip than one would think. Consequently, teams could be more willing to deal more precious assets to get it done.

As a result, where the trade values are likely more or less set for potential Leafs players on the move in McMann and Ekman-Larsson, Roy could surprise everyone and bring in an unexpected haul for Toronto by the time the dust has settled. More importantly, with his name forever tied with the Mitch Marner trade to the Vegas Golden Knights during the past offseason, dealing Roy at the deadline can enable the Maple Leafs fans and the entire organization to officially move on from the fateful trade and focus on their future growth and success for good. Therefore, it could turn out to be the best move that Toronto makes at the trade deadline for more reasons than one.