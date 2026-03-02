3 teams that could target Leafs' Bobby McMann at trade deadline

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann is arguably the team's biggest trade chip, so there are plenty of teams open to acquiring him.

The undrafted winger is one of those players you dream about. A diamond in the rough, McMann started with the Newfound Growlers and Toronto Marlies, before transitioning to a first-line player with the Leafs. The 29 year old is a late bloomer, but he's soon to be a back-to-back 20 goal scorer, which is a huge accomplishment.

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, McMann posseses size but also has serious speed. It doesn't happen every night but this play below is the main reason why the Leafs promoted him to the first-line and why many other teams are trying to trade for him.

Bobby McMann turns on the jets for the breakaway beauty 💨 pic.twitter.com/sG3E1Lcv9u — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 13, 2026

If you're the Leafs, why would you want to give that up? Well, he's a pending UFA and his price-tag is reportedly doing to start at $5M AAV and that's a lot to give a 29 year old who just surpassed 200 NHL games played. He's a good player, but he's more of a top-nine forward versus a first-liner, so the Leafs shouldn't pay that much for him and they should try to get some assets for his services.

Edmonton Oilers

You could argue that the Oilers need defenders more than forwards right now, but if you look at their line combinations up front, they're pretty weak. They are obviously scoring a ton of goals because they have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but they could use another winger.

Born in Wainwright, Alberta, not too far away from Edmonton, McMann would be a welcome sight for Oilers fans. The team clearly needs a spark, so adding another 20 goal scorer could help their playoff push. Edmonton is obviously in a win-now mode, so they may be willing to give up a little more than you'd think to get McMann as well, which is great.

New York Islanders

Drafted first-overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Matthew Schaefer has turned the NY Islanders franchise around and they are all of a sudden a playoff contender. The team has already made a move to acquire Ondrej Palat, but they could definitely use some more scoring in the top-nine.

The Islanders don't have a ton of scoring right now, as McMann would currently be third on their team in goals, so they desperately need another player who can find the back of the net. Not only that, but the Islanders have two first-round picks available in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, so they could be willing to trade one of those for McMann, which is what the Leafs are looking for.

Seattle Kraken

Seattle is currently holding the last playoff spot in the Western Conference and would love to return to the postseason. Currently in their fifth season, the Kraken have only made the playoffs once, so it would be crucial to find a way back to the playoffs, especially as the expansion team (Vegas) before them has been so dominant.

There has also been a void on the team's left-wing position after they traded Mason Marchment, so the team could really use another scoring winger to help. Hopefully McMann gets traded before the deadline because it would be a sad sight to watch him walk away for free in the offseason or to overpay him.