Why trading Scott Laughton is a necessary evil for the Toronto Maple Leafs

For the past year and a half, Scott Laughton has been a staple on the Maple Leafs' bottom six. Since being acquired by the Flyers last March, he has recorded 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 62 games. He has also been great on the penalty kill and has given the Leafs a little bit of grit and physicality. While the numbers have not been there, Laughton has been a decent addition to the lineup.

While he has been productive, it has not been enough to get the Maple Leafs into a playoff spot. They are currently 27-24-9 for 63 points, and are eight points back of a wild card spot. With the playoffs unlikely, the Leafs have shifted their attention to being sellers at the deadline and focus on the long term. Although it's hard, as Laughton is one of the few positives in this lineup, the best thing the Leafs can do is trade him before the deadline.

Even if the local player loves being a Maple Leaf more than any other experience in his career so far, it certainly feels like for the future health of this organization, a trade is necessary.

“It’s a very humbling opportunity to play here and it’s a special place… I’ve loved it here and I’ve loved my time and that’s all I can really control. I’m a Leaf and that’s where I want to be…we’ll see where it goes.” — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) March 2, 2026

Why Laughton can not be on this team after the trade deadline

At every trade deadline, players like Laughton are always very popular. It seems like at each deadline, every contender will add at least one forward to their bottom six forward to their lineup. The hope is that this cheap addition can bring more scoring and a bit of physicality, giving the team the edge it needs to make a deep run. It's something that teams have done for years and has been rather successful.

With Laughton fitting this profile, there should be a ton of interest in the forward. Even with Laughton not having the counting stats the Leafs hope for, teams will still be calling about the 31-year-old. His versatility and willingness to deliver a hit will make up for his lack of offensive production. With multiple teams seemingly interested in his services, a bidding war is likely. While it will not be close to what the Leafs gave up to get him, they should land a decent package of draft picks.

There is also no guarantee that Laughton is on the team past this season. He is currently in the final year of his deal and will be a free agent barring any extension. While he's expressed interest in staying in Toronto, that's not enough to keep him. It's better that the Leafs get something in return for Laughton. Sure, they can try and re-sign him during the summer, but it's better for the Leafs to get something in return for him.

Moving Laughton also opens up a roster spot for one of their young forwards. Although the Leafs do not have a ton of young, talented forward prospects, there are some interesting names who could benefit from Laughton's trade. It would allow Easton Cowman to play his natural position at center, which could help him get going. They can also call up guys like Bo Groulx or Jacob Quillan, who are having good seasons in the AHL, who could be solid bottom-six pieces going forward.

Although it's hard to move on from a veteran like Laughton, it would be the best move for the Leafs going forward. It guarantees them some draft capital and gives some young forwards an opportunity. It could be the move that helps the Leafs find some pieces to build around.