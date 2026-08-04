Why this Maple Leafs prospect could force his way into the lineup

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the 2026-27 season with plenty of optimism surrounding them. They have added several new players to their roster through trading and free agency, as they brought in Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky, Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime, and Colton Sissons. They also now have the most exciting prospect in hockey, as they selected Gavin McKenna with this year's first-overall pick.

However, McKenna is not the only prospect who the Maple Leafs should be excited about heading into the 2026-27 season. They also have a fascinating youngster in defenseman Ben Danford who could compete for a spot on their NHL roster next season.

The Maple Leafs selected Danford in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 31st overall. The 6-foot-2 blueliner has the potential to become a top-four defenseman in the NHL due to his steady defensive play, puck-moving ability, and physicality. Due to this, the possibility of him taking a big step next season should not be ruled out.

Danford just completed his final OHL season in 2025-26, where he recorded three goals, 17 assists, and 20 points in 45 games. He also played in 16 AHL playoff games for the Toronto Marlies during their Calder Cup championship run, where he recorded one goal and three points in 16 games. Overall, the young blueliner showed plenty of promise, and he will be looking to build off it in 2026-27.

While there is a good chance that the Maple Leafs will want to have Danford start next season with the Marlies to work on his development, it is very possible that he could force his way into the Maple Leafs' lineup. There is no question that the Maple Leafs have high hopes for him, and it should help his chances of getting at least a call-up during the 2026-27 season.

Maple Leafs have a spot on their blueline to fight for

When looking at the Maple Leafs' roster, it is clear that they have a spot to fight for on the right side of their bottom pairing. Daily Faceoff currently projects Emil Andrae filling the role, but Danford could make a case for it if he impresses during training camp or the regular season.

If Danford shows all-around improvement with his development, it absolutely could lead to the Maple Leafs giving him his first chance on their NHL roster next season. Let's see if he can do just that from here.