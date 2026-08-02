Maple Leafs still have free agent target left in 6-foot-7 bruising defender

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had an incredibly busy offseason. They have added plenty of new players as they hope to get things back on track during the 2026-27 season.

Although the Maple Leafs have made many moves this offseason, it is fair to argue that they should not be done yet. It would be wise for them to add another defenseman to help improve their blueline depth.

When looking at the remaining unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman, Logan Stanley is one player who the Maple Leafs should strongly consider signing.

If the Maple Leafs signed Stanley, they would be adding a 6-foot-7, 231-pound shutdown defenseman who plays a heavy game to their blueline. With the Maple Leafs wanting to be a tougher team to go up against, it would make sense if they took a chance on Stanley with a short-term deal.

Yet, Stanley showed last season that he has the potential to provide some offense from the point in addition to his toughness. The Kitchener, Ontario native had a solid 2025-26 campaign offensively, as he posted new career highs with nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points. He also made an impact with his hard-nosed style of play, recording 110 hits and 128 penalty minutes on the year.

With numbers like these, Stanley could be worth bringing in on a one-year, prove-it deal. Now that it has been a month since free agency started, it is also fair to wonder if Stanley would be more open to a short-term deal like this.

Where Logan Stanley could fit in the Maple Leafs' lineup if signed

If the Maple Leafs signed Stanley, he would give them another option to consider for their third pairing. He could work nicely on a pairing with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. However, even if Stanley were to be rotated into the Maple Leafs' lineup as a seventh defenseman, he would still have the potential to be a very solid addition to their roster.

Stanley's hard-nosed style of play and shutdown ability would also make him an option for the Maple Leafs' penalty kill if acquired. While the Maple Leafs have other PK options like Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe, it would not hurt to have another solid defenseman like Stanley around.

Nevertheless, with the Maple Leafs needing more defensive depth, it could make a lot of sense for them to sign Stanley. It will be interesting to see if they make a late summer push for him, but the fit looks strong on paper.