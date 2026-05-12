What Ben Danford said about his Leafs future will get attention

Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 first-round pick, Ben Danford, is set for a big summer ahead of himself, as he has his eyes set on making the NHL next season, following his game seven loss with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Danford had a solid season in the Ontario Hockey League, as he just jumped to the AHL with the Toronto Marlies for the remainder of their playoff run. Danford produced three goals and 17 assists over his 45 games, while also posting a plus-minus rating of minus-two, during his split with the Bulldogs and Generals. During the Bulldogs playoff run, Danford contributed one goal and two assists in 13 games.

Back in December, Danord earned the honour to represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships, where he played a key role on the backend, shutting down other countries' top players. In seven appearances with Canada, he recorded one assist. Canada went on to win a bronze medal during the tournament.

Ben Danford speaks to Mark Masters regarding his future with the Maple Leafs

Ben Danford spoke with TSN's Mark Masters ahead of his debut with the Marlies, discussing what his future holds and where he believes he can be playing next season.

“Overall, I was happy with my year. I thought I got better defensively, which is something that I take a lot of pride in. When it comes to offence, maybe my numbers weren’t there, but at times I feel like I could get some more confidence. I need to have a big summer, going into pro next year, and just work on all aspects of my game." Danford said.

The Maple Leafs blue line is lacking in all areas of the ice, and as they head towards a retool this summer, head coach Craig Berube and general manager John Chayka need to begin having conversations surrounding the 20-year-old. Many of the Maple Leafs' defensive core are getting up there in age, which can open the door to opportunity, as Danford learns from the veterans.

“When I look at defence, obviously, it’s defending and shutting down other teams’ top line, but when it comes to my style of play, I take a lot of pride in breaking out pucks with that first pass. I thought I was pretty consistent throughout the year at being able to absorb contact, be able to scan and make plays with clean exits.”

Massive summer ahead as Danford eyes the NHL

“That’s going to come with a big summer. I feel like with my ability to skate, my ability to break out pucks, and my brain when it comes to good defensive play, I feel like I have that going for me. This summer’s going to be important for my development. Obviously, you’re going up against men when you go pro, and the NHL is just another level, so I got to put on weight, put on muscle, and get faster this summer.” Danford added.

Danford believes he can get to the next level of his game; however, this summer will be massive towards his growth, while determining if he is truly ready for the next level. The right-handed defenceman is easily the Maple Leafs best prospect, and getting it right with him will be valuable towards the team's future.