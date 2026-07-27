Why the Maple Leafs might benefit from Montreal's rumoured blockbuster trade

As with everything in the NHL, the most pertinent question to ask is: How does it affect the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Well, in the case of the rumoured trade between the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets involving Kirill Marchenko, it could benefit the Maple Leafs.

But how would a completely unrelated event help Toronto?

Thus far, the Blue Jackets have tried hard to keep the best young talent in the fold. They’ve re-signed top goalie prospect Jet Greaves and forward Cole Sillinger.

The club has also added a decent free-agent signing in Ryan Lomberg, while trading for Valeri Nichushkin.

But it’s the possibility of trading Marchenko that might just open up the floodgates in Columbus. If the Blue Jackets move Marchenko and end up struggling to re-sign RFA Adam Fantilli, could that open the door to a Zach Werenski trade?

Yes, Werenski and the Blue Jackets have publicly declared their love for one another. However, could a major trade like Marchenko send the wrong signal to the Norris Trophy winner? If so, how long would it be before Werenski finally presses the Blue Jackets to trade him?

It won’t likely happen before the season. Even if Marchenko goes out the door tomorrow, a lot would depend on the return. But if the Blue Jackets manage to target the sort of defenseman that could offset Werenski’s departure, it might just mean that the Maple Leafs could have a chance to get their man.

Werenski already reportedly wanted to play for Maple Leafs

You may recall earlier this offseason the rumour mill was abuzz with the possibility of Werenski coming to Toronto. The talk involved the Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning as potential destinations.

Since nothing materialized, the discussion fell into the what-if bin. But if the Blue Jackets are suddenly willing to talk turkey, could that reinvigorate the chatter surrounding Werenski?

It’s a possibility. It might not necessarily be the likeliest outcome, but it might be on the horizon.

No, we’re not venturing to predict when it will happen. Timing trades in the NHL is like timing stocks. You can have a decent ballpark, but you can never really ascertain when things will happen.

That said, a Werenski trade could happen once the season begins. Suppose Marchenko gets dealt this summer, and then the Blue Jackets really struggle out of the gate, the potential for Werenski trade talk picking up again will rise exponentially.

That’s why John Chayka could be stocking up on as many pieces as he can. He’ll be looking to accrue enough dry powder to pull off the trade that could totally blow the top off the NHL.

Things may go quiet for now, but they may not stay that way for too long.