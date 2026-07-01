Report: Leafs could trade for Zach Werenski without including Matthew Knies

If the Toronto Maple Leafs can acquire Zach Werenski without giving up Matthew Knies, John Chayka might go down as the best general manager in team history.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the most recent report suggests that Knies may not be involved in the rumoured package that would send the reigning Norris Trophy winner to Toronto.

It’s been assumed Knies will be part of a package if Toronto lands Zach Werenski. See how things develop, but there’s a chance the Leafs won’t have to give up the power forward if this trade comes together. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2026

It feels impossible that Knies wouldn't be going the other way as he's arguably the Leafs most realistic and best trade chip right now (outside of obviously William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Gavin McKenna who won't be getting traded), but these recent reports have Leafs Land buzzing.

When you look back on the Leafs three months ago and project where they are right now, it's crazy to believe that by the start of next season the organization might have a former Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Norris Trophy and potentially soon-to-be Calder Trophy winner on their roster.

If Werenski joins the team, then they sign Sergei Bobrovsky on the same day, it could go down as one of the best July 1's or best offseasons in team history. Knowing the Leafs, both of these players will probably crash and burn next year, but this is one of the most optimistic offseasons in quite some time.

Leafs could add Werenski without Knies

If you're unfamiliar with Werenski's play because you don't watch a lot of Columbus Blue Jackets games, that's understandable, but as previously mentioned, he's the reigning Norris Trophy winner so that should say enough. Names such as Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar get more recognition but Werenski beat both of those players last year and was voted the best defenseman in hockey, which shows how skilled he is..

That alone should make Leafs fans super excited because the team hasn't had a legitimate number one defenseman since Thomas Kaberle. Darren Raddysh was an awesome addition and is a top-pairing defenseman, but it comes with some risk because last year was his best season of his career, while there is zero risk with Werenski.

The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft is a slam-dunk player and there's no reason to believe he won't score another 20-plus goals and rack up 75-plus points, especially on a power-play with McKenna, Matthews and Nylander.

If the Leafs can pull this trade off and not give up Knies, this roster will legitimately look like a contender again in the Eastern Conference, so let's hope they can pull it off. I'm not holding my breath, but the latest reports by Dreger should make everyone optimistic and excited about the future of this franchise.