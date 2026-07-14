The Maple Leafs shouldn't give up on Zach Werenski just yet

The Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the clubs believed to be in the lead to land Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski this summer.

News of a potential trade involving the Columbus Blue Jackets' franchise defenseman took the league by storm. In Toronto, the hype shot through the roof when it was believed that the Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning were the frontrunners.

Since Werenski and the Blue Jackets publicly reaffirmed their commitment to one another, the talk quickly slid back into silence.

And while both sides said all the politically correct things, this situation is more about what wasn’t said. Yes, Werenski and the Blue Jackets want to remain together for the remainder of Werenski’s current deal. But there was no talk about moving forward with an extension.

That’s why the Maple Leafs shouldn’t take their eye off Werenski. Just because he hasn’t asked to be traded now doesn’t mean that he won’t change. Even if Werenski decided to run out his deal, there’s no guarantee he’ll sign an extension.

All of those circumstances make the likelihood of a trade involving Werenski still a likely outcome. It’s also something that John Chyaka likely understands. So, it will be a matter of just biding his time and striking if the deal does come along.

2026-27 will determine whether Maple Leafs have a real shot at Werenski

There are two moving pieces that could determine where this situation is going. The first has to do with Columbus. If the Blue Jackets get off to a hot start and compete for a playoff spot all season, the pressure on Werenski will subside.

But if the Blue Jackets fall off a cliff, that’s where the pressure will ramp up. It wouldn’t be surprising to hear trade talk really pick up, especially around the NHL trade deadline.

At the same time, the Maple Leafs’ season could determine if Toronto is a viable destination for Werenski. If the Leafs have a renaissance, a competitive Toronto squad could become a desirable spot for the top-pairing blueliner.

In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear trade talk around American Thanksgiving. The reason behind that assessment lies in last season’s Quinn Hughes trade. The Vancouver Canucks moved Hughes in December.

That’s a reasonable timeline to expect, particularly if the Blue Jackets get off to an awful start. If Columbus is nowhere near a playoff spot by the end of November, fans shouldn’t be surprised to hear Werenski’s name really come up.

The only question would be whether the Maple Leafs can put together a deal that meets the Blue Jackets’ expectations. But that’s a story for another day.