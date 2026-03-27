Which core player should the Maple Leafs build around going forward?

With the Toronto Maple Leafs and their lost season in 2025-26, it has created a question mark on how the team should proceed going forward to get themselves back into contention. Should the Leafs just do a quick retool, much like how the Blue Jays did following their disappointing 2024 campaign to bounce back next season and make it all the way to the World Series? Or are the problems much more greater than that such that a proper rebuild is required to get the franchise back on track?

No matter which route the Maple Leafs end up taking, they should have a core player present to lead the way in which Toronto can build around going forward. Here, we will take a look at the candidates and determine whether they could satisfy the role or not.

Who should the Maple Leafs truly build around?

John Tavares

John Tavares would have been an ideal candidate, if it happened to be a decade ago when he was in his prime. After all, Tavares was successful in helping a New York Islanders team return to prominence during the 2010s when he was with the club. One of his attractive attributes back then was the fact he could always make those around him play better, and sometimes even like stars, just ask Matt Moulson, P.A. Parenteau and Kyle Okposo.

However, at 35 years of age, it is unlikely Tavares would be selected to be the cornerstone for the franchise at this stage of his career. Although he can be a good complementary piece to help guide the next generation of players to develop and mature in their game.

William Nylander

As the leading scorer for the Leafs this season, some might say that William Nylander could be the new face of the franchise. However, the main caveat is the fact that when Nylander is on his game, he could be one of the best in the league, but when he isn’t and floats instead, sometimes it’s hard to realize that he was even playing.

There’s no question that the talent is there. But he would fit more the role of a Mikko Rantanen or Phil Kassel where he can flourish more as the complementary piece, rather than trying to do all he can to carry a team to success. But if the Maple Leafs really wonder if they could consider that path down the road, right now would be a good trial run to see If he can get it done.

Auston Matthews

Without question as the current face of the franchise, Auston Matthews is likely the first name that comes up as the core player that Toronto should build around. As a matter of fact, they have already been doing that for the past decade, trying to find the right pieces to surround Matthews to give the team the best chance at winning.

However, the Leafs have never advanced past the second round of the playoffs, nor have we seen Matthews single-handedly take over games in recent years like he used to earlier in his career. On top of that, the fact his teammates didn’t respond to the Radko Gudas hit right way somehow puts his leadership in the locker room in question. As a result, it creates a huge dilemma for the Maple Leafs if their best player can’t be the core player that they trust going forward.

Matthew Knies

Finally, he may still be developing his elite game, but Matthew Knies and his style of play could be an ideal candidate to be the core player to build around for the Leafs. After all, Knies always gives his full effort, even when he may be playing with an ailment. Also, at just the young age of 23, he has the opportunity to grow together with the team and lead by example with his work ethic and care for his teammates.

Although most NHL teams have a center that serve as the core player to build around, such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon to name a few. But there have been examples of wingers carrying the honour as well such as Patrick Kane and Alexander Ovechkin. As a result, if Knies can end up reaching his full potential, he could surprise everyone and become the face of the Leafs franchise in short order.