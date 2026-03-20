Matthew Knies playing through injury continues to show Maple Leafs' incompetence

The Toronto Maple Leafs are being run terribly right now, as shown by the recent report about Matthew Knies' health.

According to David Alter of The Hockey News, Matthew Knies has been dealing with a knee injury all season, yet he has no signs of stopping. Here's his quote regarding the injury: “It’s kind of an injury that I don’t think could get much worse. So, I don’t think there’s any risk in me playing."

I will never fault the player for wanting to play hockey because Knies makes over $7M annually to play the sport we all love. However, this is where management and the coaching staff need to step in and stop Knies from playing any longer.

If you look at his stats alone, he's going to finish with a career high in points but that doesn't tell the entire story. He's clearly been dealing with that knee injury all season because his speed isn't there like it used to be. TSN's Mike Johnson brought this up on the broadcast months ago that Knies was lacking speed and speculated that he was hurt, yet he's continued to push through the pain.

Although Knies says there's no risk in him getting much worse, there is risk in him suffering another injury. Who's to say that his other knee begins to bother him because he's putting more weight on his other leg, or he gets hits and suffers a concussion, or something? Every time you step on the ice, there is risk, so why wouldn't you eliminate all risk and sit him, as he's clearly one of the best assets on the team?

Leafs need to shutdown Matthews Knies

In addition to Knies' health, the team will be in a better position to lose games if Knies doesn't play too. As much as they may not want to admit it, the Leafs best plan is to finish in the top-five of the NHL Draft Lottery and then come back healthy with a young promising prospect next year.

With 12 games left in the season, the Leafs have zero percent chance at making the playoffs, so Treliving needs to tell Berube to sit him immediately. While you're at it, you may as well sit down John Tavares as well and give the veteran some well deserved time off.

There is zero benefit to playing any guaranteed starters and Knies' minutes would be better utilized for Easton Cowan, Bo Groulx, Nick Robertson and Jacob Quillan. I know Knies is younger than three of those guys but let's see what the young kids can prove, as we know that Knies will be with this team for a very long time.