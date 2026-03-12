3 Maple Leafs players that should be untouchable in a rebuild

With such a disappointing season that the Toronto Maple Leafs have put up In 2025-26, many are wondering whether a simple retool is enough to turn things around for the troubled squad. After all, it appeared as though almost all aspects of their game had fallen apart this year, whether it be their offense, defense, as well as what supposedly was their main strength last season in goaltending.

As a result, there is always the potential of a rebuild that may be needed to get this Leafs team back on track. That being said, which Maple Leafs players should be deemed untouchable if such a rebuild should occur? Here, we take a look at three surprising Toronto players that should receive that honour.

John Tavares

It would be hard to have a successful rebuild without having at least a veteran leader present to help make the transition go as smoothly as possible. The last time that the Leafs had to endure a rebuild, it was just before the arrival of Auston Matthews. At the time, Toronto had the likes of Tyler Bozak, James van Riemsdyk and Nazem Kadri go through the harsh process with the organization.

In this case, John Tavares would be the perfect candidate to get the Leafs past the hump in the coming years. First of all, Tavares has a full no-movement clause up until after the 2026-27 season, so he won’t be going anywhere any time soon. More importantly, recall that he took a major hometown discount at $4.5 million AAV a season for his current contract to give Toronto the flexibility to recruit the necessary players to build a winning lineup. Since Tavares had showed his willingness to sacrifice for the team for future success in Toronto, he would thus be the perfect leader to help make it happen in the rebuild.

Jake McCabe

It is often very hard to recruit high-end defensive talent to a team, let alone trying to attract them to come to a rebuilding one. As a result, if there is any exceptional pieces from the blue line that is worth building upon, that talent should be retained to mentor the new incoming group of defenders. As one of the most consistent and well-rounded defenders for the Leafs during the past few years, it is Jake McCabe that fits the bill to be that surprising candidate.

After all, McCabe has shown the ability to contribute significantly both on offense and defense while playing a physical game at the same time. That exact skillset is what you want any newly recruited defenders to learn and follow to become an effective, impact player in the league. At just a little over $4.5 million AAV in salary per season, McCabe provides immense value to help the Leafs get to the next level.

Matthew Knies

Finally, it won’t be Matthews or William Nylander, but Matthew Knies that should be the cornerstone to build around if the Maple Leafs head for a rebuild. Even though Knies surprisingly found himself amid trade talks near the deadline, it would be a travesty if Toronto had moved on from him. After all, the main purpose of a rebuild usually encompasses the recruitment of young, elite players to form a core that would collectively contribute to the success of the organization going forward.

Drafting promising players and whether they actually end up developing into a star is one thing. But having a known commodity that you already know is elite in Knies is another. At just 23 years old, he is already a 30-goal, 60-point player while still continuously growing his game. In fact, with his prime years still ahead of him, his potential could be limitless. With his smart hockey IQ, relentless work ethic and willingness to stick up for his teammates, Knies also has future captaincy screaming for his name.

In addition, moving someone like Matthews and/or Nylander would no doubt land the Leafs with a huge haul that would significantly accelerate the rebuild process, which is probably what Toronto would have in mind if they wish to proceed in that route. As a result, Knies is the critical piece to retain for a rapid turnaround for the franchise.