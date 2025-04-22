What to look for as Leafs host Game 2 vs. Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs will head into Game 2 of their first-round series with the Ottawa Senators in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

The Leafs exploded for six goals on Sunday night, getting a huge 6-2 win to take the early series lead. Toronto’s power play registered three power play goals to put the game away for good.

With Game 1’s big win in the rearview, Game 2 will focus on the Senators trying to salvage a split before heading back to Ottawa for Game 3.

Can’t wait to see who gets it next 😁 https://t.co/tOGNZboxfD — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 21, 2025

The Senators' downfall stemmed from their lack of discipline as they took 38 total penalty minutes, including the late third-period scrum that saw every man on the ice get the gate. The Sens will need to play more focused, disciplined hockey if they want to have a shot at beating the Leafs in Game 2.

As for Toronto, the key will be to match the Senators’ physical play without falling prey to provocations. The last thing the Leafs need is to fall victim to the antics of players like Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk.

If the Leafs can keep a level head, they’ll be in good shape to take a 2-0 series lead.

Additionally, the Leafs' strength lies in their Core Four’s ability to score goals. Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares all stepped up on Sunday night. The group will be expected to do the same in Game 2.

The Leafs, however, must also ensure they get meaningful contributions from depth players. Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann had a solid game. Also, the fourth line looked strong with Scott Laughton seemingly finding his groove.

Toronto looks poised to take a 2-0 series lead. But it all depends on the team’s ability to stay focused on playing to their strengths.

Looking at Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for Game 2 against Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz likely gets the call in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. | Joe Hrycych/GettyImages

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup shouldn’t look radically different for Game 2 on Tuesday night. However, some changes did emerge during the Leafs practice on Monday.

Firstly, the biggest change was Anthony Stolarz’s absence from practice. According to Mark Masters, Stolarz didn’t practice on Monday for rest ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2. There may be questions surrounding Stolarz’s “rest” after the collision late in the third period with Ridly Greig. Stolarz seemed fine after the play. So, it may just be a question of the Leafs playing it safe.

Secondly, some changes were made to the forward lines in practice. The top line remained the same with Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner lining up alongside Auston Matthews.

But it was the second line that showed some interesting moves. Pontus Holmberg moved up to the left side with John Tavares and William Nylander. Holmberg moved to the second unit midway through Sunday’s game and didn’t look out of place.

The third line features Max Domi down the middle with Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson. The checking line stays the same with Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, and Calle Jarnkrok manning the line.

As for the defense pairings, no changes were noticeable as Jake McCabe continues on shutdown duties with Chris Tanev. Morgan Rielly remains with Brandon Carlo, while Simon Benoit and Oliver Ekman-Larsson round out the bottom pairing.

Lines at Leafs practice



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Domi - Robertson

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

Kampf, Pacioretty



McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Mermis - Myers

Hakanpää



Woll

Akhtyamov@TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 21, 2025

The extra skaters with David Kampf and Max Pacioretty at forward, with Dakota Mermis, Phillipe Myers, and Jani Hakanpaa on defense.