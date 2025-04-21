The Toronto Maple Leafs silenced their critics on Sunday night, getting a crucial Game 1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena.

Heading into the series, the speculation surrounding the Leafs focused on how the Senators swept the season series. But as some have pointed out in the past, the regular season is meaningless once the Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

The Leafs brushed the lackluster performances from the regular season aside, getting an impressive, blowout win in Game 1.

So, with that in mind, here’s a look at three main takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs blowout win in Game 1 over the Ottawa Senators.

3 key takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs blowout Game 1 win over Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play did the heavy lifting

John Tavares stepped up for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1. | Joe Hrycych/GettyImages

The Leafs’ power play struggled down the stretch, going 2-for-22 in the team’s last 10 regular-season matchups. Heading into the postseason, questions emerged regarding Toronto’s power play. In particular, how effective the power play would be.

Well, those questions were answered as the Leafs’ power play went bonkers, scoring three times on the night. Here’s a look at the Leafs first power play tally, courtesy of John Tavares:

Power play goal for Toronto!



Scored by John Tavares with 15:53 remaining in the 2nd period.



Assisted by William Nylander and Mitch Marner.



Toronto: 3

Ottawa: 1#OTTvsTOR #LeafsForever #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/cdDLocXk3r — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 21, 2025

William Nylander got into the action, notching a power play tally of his own:

Power play goal for Toronto!



Scored by William Nylander with 12:41 remaining in the 2nd period.



Assisted by John Tavares.



Toronto: 4

Ottawa: 1#OTTvsTOR #LeafsForever #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/WCxut96PLh — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 21, 2025

Matthew Knies capped off the power play festivities with this tally:

Power play goal for Toronto!



Scored by Matthew Knies with 06:47 remaining in the 3rd period.



Assisted by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.



Toronto: 6

Ottawa: 2#OTTvsTOR #LeafsForever #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/ZbjBCYSHFY — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 21, 2025

For Knies, it was a deserved goal after paying a heavy price for a blocked shot moments earlier. His reward was a sweet goal that put the game out of reach.

The Core Four stepped up big-time

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Core Four got the job done by registering nine points in Game 1. | Elsa/GettyImages

Another lingering question for the Toronto Maple Leafs was the Core Four’s ability to lead the offense. That question will linger no longer as the Core Four combined for nine points in the game.

Mitch Marner led the way with one goal and two assists. Auston Matthews had two helpers. John Tavares notched a goal and an assist as did William Nylander.

Now, this is a crucial point as Tavares had just two points in seven games last season. Matthews and Nylander missed a couple of games each during their series against the Bruins, while Mitch Marner was the whipping boy for his lack of production.

For one night, at least, all those questions have been put to rest. The Core Four will need to continue dominating in Game 2. But for now, it looks like the Core Four, plus Morgan Rielly, got the job done.

Stolarz was fantastic

Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz was fantastic in his first NHL postseason start. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Another significant question mark was Anthony Stolarz. Specifically, Game 1 against the Sens marked Stolarz’s first NHL postseason start. The questions surrounding that fact essentially evaporated at Stolarz made 31 saves on the night.

There is something I’d like to point out: Late in the game, Senators forward Ridly Greig barreled into Stolarz, apparently catching him on the knee. Stolarz seemed fine after the play. But as the ESPN broadcast crew mentioned, there’s no telling if this situation could develop into an injury after the game.

As it stands, it doesn’t look like it’ll be an issue. But Craig Berube may turn to Joseph Woll for Game 2 just to give Stolarz a couple of extra days to rest.

Game 2 will be on Tuesday night in Toronto. The Maple Leafs will be looking to add to their 1-0 lead and grab a 2-0 lead heading into Ottawa for Game 3.