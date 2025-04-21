Game 1 of Battle of Ontario ended the way it needed to

The first thing that came to mind for most people when talking about the history of the Battle of Ontario in the postseason was violence. A vicious collision of intraprovincial rivals at the center of the hockey universe that featured names like Tie Domi, Darcy Tucker, and Chris Neil.

Decades since that memory, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators clashed once again and in Game 1 of the renewed somewhat competitive rivalry in the playoffs, and it ended up delivering for all those fans that needed the temperature to be hot.

Through most of the game, it was Toronto holding a comfortable lead and almost every single Leafs fans' nerves were calmed. But, to not end the eventual 6-2 win to take a 1-0 series lead without some fireworks, these two teams finally got on each other's nerves just enough for it to all spill over into a big mess. Yes, there were scrums in between the whistles but none of them truly had that Battle of Ontario passion, until someone with familial ties to the history of this series stepped in.

Would it really be a #StanleyCup Playoff Battle of Ontario game without a Domi in a melee? pic.twitter.com/cNgy01g8ci — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2025

After a collision that caused Max Domi to come skating in to get involved, and then was quickly turned away by Tyler Kleven, the natural pest weaseled his way back into the action. Domi waltzed up to the scrum, tried to get a sparing partner, and then just yanked Adam Gaudette out from the dustpile to try and fill his face in.

Domi and Gaudette were separated but that didn't stop the Leaf emulating his father and almost fully pushed an official to the side to try to get back in the action. But thankfully, we were treated to a little bit more and it perfectly set up Game 2 on Tuesday.

In the dying seconds of the game and as the broadcast from Scotiabank Arena started to fade away after the final whistle, we were treated to several Senators and Leafs getting involved in some bouts.

The first Battle of Ontario playoff game in over two decades ends with some more bad blood 👊



The Leafs take Game 1, 6-2 🍁 pic.twitter.com/3zjUP6PwXK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2025

There is something so special to seeing the clock down at zero, with no more actual hockey to be played in a game, but just two teams still trying to knock each other's heads off. Violence carrying over beyond what time was allotted to play this game. It's beautiful.

And it might just set up the rest of this series. It isn't going to happen until 48 hours from Sunday's win but hopefully that physicality and visciousness can carry over.