3 biggest disappointments for Leafs in playoffs so far

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been off to a great start to their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Leafs have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Ottawa Senators in the first round, and nearly completed the sweep of their division rivals by a matter of inches.

Nevertheless, with their defense, offense, and goaltending all in check, the Maple Leafs remain in good position to finish off the series in the coming days. But as good as Toronto had been, there has been a few players that haven’t been performing to expectations thus far. As a result, let’s take a look at three Leafs players that have been a disappointment so far in these playoffs.

3 biggest disappointments for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs to date

Nick Robertson

As one of the more elite shooters on the team, Nick Robertson worked hard towards the end of the regular season just to earn himself a spot on the playoff roster. After all, the 23-year-old winger had struggled for much of the 2024-25 season after a solid showing just the year prior. Nevertheless, Robertson did not give up and registered three goals during the final month while playing some hard-nosed hockey to make the starting lineup to start the first round against the Senators.

Knowing that scoring could come at a premium during the playoffs, Robertson’s scoring ability should no doubt come in handy for the Leafs. However, he failed to generate much with the playing time that he received, while taking three minor penalties that ended up putting the Leafs in a bind at times. With only one assist and one shot to show for in over 20 total minutes of ice time, Robertson was eventually replaced by the veteran Max Pacioretty before Game 3.

Robertson managed to get into six games last season in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins, but was only able to survive for two games this time around. With the winger fighting for a spot not only for this playoffs but perhaps on the team for next season as well, his performance has certainly turned out to be quite the disappointment to say the least. Nevertheless, Robertson might have one more shot at it in the upcoming game after the lacklustre play of Pacioretty during the past couple of matches. So the 23-year-old winger better make the most of it if given the opportunity.