This PTO target could give the Maple Leafs another 20-goal scorer

It has been a very busy offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a disappointing 2025-26 season that saw them miss the playoffs, the Maple Leafs responded by bringing in many new players. This includes Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Jack Roslovic, Emil Andrae, Brandon Duhaime, Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, and Teddy Blueger.

While the Maple Leafs have brought in several new players this offseason, it is fair to wonder if they could invite a player or two to their training camp this year through a professional tryout (PTO) agreement. One free agent who could make sense for the Maple Leafs to sign to a PTO is veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov.

Dadonov had a tough 2025-26 season, as he scored just one goal in 24 games for the New Jersey Devils. However, when looking at his resume, he could very well bounce back if given another chance. Keep in mind, just back in 2024-25 with the Dallas Stars, he posted 20 goals, 20 assists, and 40 points. He has also scored at least 20 goals five times in his 12-year NHL career.

With that, there would be no harm in the Maple Leafs giving Dadonov a look on a PTO. If he impressed during training camp and earned himself a contract, he could be a solid depth forward for the Maple Leafs to have around as they look to bounce back next season.

Where Evgenii Dadonov could fit in the Maple Leafs' lineup if signed

One of the many reasons for the Maple Leafs' struggles last season was their lack of offense in their bottom six. Due to this, it could make sense for Toronto to take a flier on Dadonov with a PTO.

If Dadonov made the Maple Leafs' roster out of training camp, he could compete for a spot on the Maple Leafs' third or fourth line. Yet, even if he served as an extra forward, he could still be a solid pickup for Toronto. Teams need to have all the depth that they can get with how often injuries come around.

Dadonov could also be a good veteran for the Maple Leafs to have around in their room. The 37-year-old has plenty of experience in the NHL, which is never a bad thing.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs take a chance on Dadonov with a PTO. He could be a bounce-back candidate for them to take a chance on.