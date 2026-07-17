This free agent reunion still makes so much sense for the Maple Leafs

After a nightmare 2025-26 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have responded by having an incredibly busy offseason. They have brought in an array of new players, including Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Nick Paul, Teddy Blueger, Emil Andrae, and Brandon Duhaime. With that, the Maple Leafs are certainly sporting a different-looking roster than they finished last season with.

Yet, when looking at their current group, it is fair to argue that they could use one more forward to solidify their top nine. Due to this, they should strongly consider reuniting with one of their former players: Michael Bunting.

Bunting memorably had the most success of his NHL career while in Toronto. In 79 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 season, he scored 23 goals and set career highs with 40 assists and 63 points. He followed that up by posting 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games with Toronto during his final season in Toronto in 2022-23. With numbers like these, Bunting undoubtedly made an impact during his time with the Maple Leafs.

Since his time with the Maple Leafs ended, Bunting has become quite the journeyman. Since the 2023-24 season, he has had stops with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, and Dallas Stars. Due to this, it is fair to wonder if he could be open to going back where he had the most success of his NHL career so far.

Where Bunting could fit in the Maple Leafs' if brought back to Toronto

When looking at the Maple Leafs' current projected lineup, Bunting could slot nicely on their third line with Teddy Blueger and Easton Cowan if signed. He would provide this trio with a bit more energy and grit. Furthermore, he would also have the potential to give Toronto's bottom six more secondary scoring, which is a need right now.

However, Bunting also had great chemistry with Auston Matthews during his time in Toronto. Due to this, Bunting could also be an option for the Maple Leafs' top line if he regained his top form. He would also offer the Maple Leafs another option for their power play if brought back.

Ultimately, with the Maple Leafs' forward group needing a bit of a boost still, there would be no harm in Toronto reuniting with Bunting on a one-year, prove-it deal. It is a move that could benefit both the player and the team nicely. It will be interesting to see if he ends up heading back to the Maple Leafs before the start of the season because of it.