One veteran free agent who still has a ton to give the Maple Leafs

New Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has undoubtedly had a big first offseason with the Original Six club. He brought in a ton of new talent to the Maple Leafs' roster as they look to bounce back in 2026-27. Among the Maple Leafs' newcomers are Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul, Teddy Blueger, Emil Andrae, Brandon Duhaime, and Colton Sissons.

However, as active as the Maple Leafs have been this offseason, it is fair to argue that they would benefit by adding another skilled winger to their roster. One unrestricted free agent (UFA) who could make sense for the Maple Leafs to sign because of this is veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

If the Maple Leafs signed Tarasenko to a short-term contract, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to their top nine. The six-time 30-goal scorer would also give the Maple Leafs another clear option for their power play if signed.

Tarasenko showed last season with the Minnesota Wild that he undoubtedly still has plenty to give. In 75 games with the Wild this past campaign, the two-time All-Star forward posted 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points. While he may not be the same dominant forward as he was during his best years, he showed last season that he is still a solid player and one who could help the Maple Leafs nicely.

Tarasenko would also have the potential to benefit the Maple Leafs because of his playoff experience. The veteran forward is a two-time Stanley Cup champion who has played in over 100 postseason games. With that, he could be a good fit on a Maple Leafs club that is looking to have more playoff success.

Maple Leafs signing Tarasenko would only make their good offseason even better

It is clear that the Maple Leafs have had a successful start to the offseason. They have addressed multiple of their roster needs and undoubtedly have a real chance of bouncing back next season. However, if they got Tarasenko signed to an affordable one-year deal, it would make their offseason even better.

With the Maple Leafs needing more forward depth, it would make a lot of sense if they took a gamble on Tarasenko. He would make Toronto's forward group even stronger on paper, and it will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs end up bringing him in before the start of the season from here.