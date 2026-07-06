Insider thinks Maple Leafs could still surprise fans with stunning move

The free-agent madness seems to have cooled off now. The summer doldrums appear to be quietly settling in. But that doesn’t mean the Toronto Maple Leafs will be taking time off.

The club could very well remain lurking in the woods somewhere, looking to pull the next big move.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs remain looking for another “difference-maker” this offseason and beyond.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman expounded on the Maple Leafs’ current situation. He honed in on the fact that since the Maple Leafs did not pull off any massive trades this offseason, the club has dry powder for a major move down the line.

We know the Leafs were in on Zach Werenski. Friedman confirmed the rumors about Werenski heading to Toronto were true. And that’s just an example of what the Maple Leafs are looking to do.

If another major piece should become available at one point or another, the Leafs could be major players. The only question would be: What could the Maple Leafs be willing to surrender to make a deal happen?

The answer to that question would depend on who’s available and the circumstances behind the deal.

Maple Leafs Have Prospects and Picks to Play With

While the Maple Leafs don’t have an overflowing pipeline of draft picks and prospects to play with, they do have something to work with.

Since Toronto did not trade any of its biggest assets this offseason, the club could have some lower-tier pieces to move a potential deal along.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the Leafs could move Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan. Both pieces could be enticing to some teams. Although, should the right deal come along, John Chayka might pull the trigger.

It’s too early to bet on the Maple Leafs making such a massive move now. If anything, it’s something that might happen later this summer. It’s worth keeping in mind that some loose ends are out there. Dylan Lakin, Jason Robertson, and Connor Hellebuyck are reportedly all up for grabs.

Perhaps one deal leads to another, allowing the Maple Leafs to get their foot in the door. Leafs fans can’t afford to look away for a minute as the next big move could be coming down the pipeline.

It only remains to be seen what that deal could be. But one thing is certain: The Maple Leafs are not done adding to what looks like a promising roster for next season.