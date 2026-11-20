With the loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now riding an eight-game losing streak. This team has been struggling since the start of November, and it shows on the ice. Sadly, despite John Chayka’s efforts to try and change how the team was built this past offseason, there has a lot of concern about where this is heading.

Nobody in Toronto actually wants to hear the word "rebuild," especially after everything this fan base has been through. However, sometimes it’s what needs to happen, and in this case, it seems like it truly does need to happen.

It's time to start thinking about the next core

Chayka and the Maple Leafs need to start looking at what comes next. Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan could be important pieces moving forward, and Toronto needs to start thinking about that and what it would look like to build around those two up front.

That could also mean having some very uncomfortable conversations about the team's star players, who carry trade protection. Both Auston Matthews and William Nylander are going to be very sought after, and if they agree to waive their trade clauses, it could set the Maple Leafs up nicely for the future.

Ideally, Toronto would get trade packages similar to what the Vancouver Canucks got for Quinn Hughes. It should allow them to get back NHL players who are young and have high potential, as well as future draft picks.

Obviously, this isn’t what every fan in Leafs Nation wants. Most would like to see them figure it out and get back into the playoff picture by the time the calendar flips to 2027. However, if things continue to go south, it opens the door to this possibility, which could start a massive rebuild in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs can't keep doing the same thing

This is going to be a difficult topic for the fan base, and naturally, there is going to be plenty of fans who disagree with it. However, it’s clear that something needs to change. They’ve lost eight straight losses, which is not something that can simply be pushed aside, especially not in the hockey mecca of the world, and the team hasn’t won a game since November.



Chayka has an extremely tough decision to make. They either make a change to shake things up, and realistically that means firing Jim Hiller. Who never truly seemed like the right fit for this team. Or, they steer the ship into a rebuild and hope that it is fast and efficient so they can get back to contending. Unfortunately, they can’t fix this with a band-aid solution; it needs to be done right, and because of that, the decision needs to be made as soon as possible.