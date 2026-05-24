The Leafs are being told not to let Auston Matthews win this battle

The newly appointed Toronto Maple Leafs front office, led by general manager John Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin, faces an immediate, high-stakes balancing act.

Stepping in after a deeply disappointing season that saw Toronto miss the postseason for the first time since 2016, the new regime is tasked with a dual mandate: engineer a swift return to the Stanley Cup playoffs while simultaneously laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term franchise success.

At the center of this structural overhaul is the future of superstar captain Auston Matthews, whose roster expectations might strongly influence the team's path forward. However, accommodating a franchise cornerstone requires a delicate touch.

The hosts of TSN's OverDrive issued a clear warning to the new brass, detailing why Chayka and Sundin must tread carefully and resist the urge to give in to the star center's every whim if they want to build a balanced, consistent championship contender.

Chayka and Sundin Warned by TSN Panel to Tread Carefully With Matthews

During Friday's episode, host Bryan Hayes started the discussion around Matthews' future by proclaiming the Maple Leafs can't make short-term decisions to placate the team's best player. He said, "The team's got to run their operation as they see fit."

OverDrive's lead host argued the Leafs need to set out a plan and hope Matthews chooses to be a part of it. He reasoned that the star center is entitled to wait on things such as who the team's next coach is and roster decisions, yet "he is not entitled to more than that."

Co-host Jeff O'Neill shared a rumored rumbling from the Vancouver Canucks organization regarding star defenseman Quinn Hughes. The thought being Canucks' forward Brock Boeser, a fellow American and friend of Hughes, was signed to a long-term contract with the organization in hopes of keeping the top blueliner in Vancouver. Hughes decided to move elsewhere, leaving the Canucks with Boeser's undesirable contract.

The former NHL winger argued you can't "lock up guys to long-term deals to appease your captain." He said an important player such as Matthews can have an opinion, but warned, "You can't run your business like that (giving too much say to players)."

Hayes defended his take, suggesting it wasn't a crazy viewpoint, noting people around Toronto are sensitive right now, given that the Leafs' former star winger, Mitch Marner, is excelling in the playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights. He reasoned that the situations involving the former linemates can't be compared.

The TSN host closed his argument by stating, "If you're Chayka and Sundin, you need to run a tight ship." He explained that Toronto's new management needs to hire and draft the right people and get more prospects in the system.

Hayes suggested that if Toronto is going to be awful for two years, he would trade the team's top-line center. Yet, if the Leafs can add some pieces and be competitive, Matthews and the organization need to "ride it out" during the last two years of his contract. He would bank on Matthews' pride in the captaincy and his ambition to win in Toronto.

Returning Toronto to the postseason requires maximizing Matthews' generational talent, but achieving long-term success means establishing a culture where no single player dictates organizational strategy. As the TSN OverDrive panel highlighted, the front office cannot afford to build a roster out of fear or compliance with the wants of its best player.