Mitch Marner’s playoff surge is a nightmare for the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans should have seen this coming. The moment Mitch Marner inked his deal with the Vegas Golden Knights in the summer of 2025, it felt inevitable that a tortured Toronto and its fan base would pay the price.

A homegrown star who piled up elite regular-season numbers yet struggled to deliver in the playoffs, and ultimately became the lightning rod for a chronically underachieving, star-studded roster, was always a prime candidate to thrive in a new environment.

Now, as Marner's Golden Knights advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, a nightmare scenario for the Maple Leafs is no longer hypothetical; it's unfolding in real time.

Marner Dominates Series-Clinching Win as Maple Leafs Watch From Home

Over nine seasons in Toronto, Marner and his star teammates reached the second round of the playoffs only twice and had seven first-round exits. His postseason production with the Leafs was significantly worse than his regular-season numbers, highlighted by a string of duds in many Game 7 defeats.

MITCH MARNER'S HAVING HIMSELF A NIGHT 😱



That's his second goal and third point in a big Game 6! #StanleyCup



🇺🇸: @espn

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet & @TVASports 2 pic.twitter.com/4nMfvOC0z4 — NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2026

It reached a boiling point during the Maple Leafs second-round exit in the 2025 playoffs after two humiliating home-ice defeats to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. That disaster came after the Leafs had the Panthers on the ropes earlier in the series.

Both parties, the Leafs and, in particular, Marner, seemed lukewarm on continuing their relationship, so a sign-and-trade with Vegas was completed. Soon after, Marner signed an eight-year max extension with the Golden Knights.

Many wondered how the Maple Leafs would fill Marner's spot on the roster. Replacing him with a committee, the Leafs were still expected to be a playoff team. Instead, a disaster happened. A first-to-last divisional drop and a franchise-worst 30-point regression in the standings saw the Leafs land in the bottom-five of the NHL standings and hoping for lottery luck.

After a pedestrian regular season by his standards, Marner's dominant Game 6 performance (two goals, one assist, seven shots, +3) led Vegas to a series-clinching 5-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth.

Marner had modest numbers before Game 6, with four assists over five games, but a masterful performance in a series-clinching win had to hurt fans of the Maple Leafs. It never happened in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs and their fans are used to seeing their exes star for other teams or find glory elsewhere. Nazem Kadri, Carter Verhaeghe, Tyler Bozak, Luke Schenn, and Phil Kessel won championships somewhere else. Larry Murphy and Lanny MacDonald did the same in previous eras. Zach Hyman made the Stanley Cup Finals twice with the Edmonton Oilers.

Next up, the Golden Knights have a very winnable series against the Anaheim Ducks. Vegas is unlikely to get past either the Colorado Avalanche or the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Final, but getting there would get Marner somewhere that Toronto hasn't been in over two decades.

A former star excelling in another uniform is a common occurrence for the Maple Leafs. It should give pause to the soon-to-be-named new Leafs front office about turning away from Auston Matthews or William Nylander.

Marner's Golden Knights upsetting a tired, beat-up Avalanche or Wild in the Western Conference Final could happen. The former Leaf playing a huge part for a Cup winner in a different city would be a fitting end to a nightmare season in Toronto. It still has the potential to become a reality.