What does Auston Matthews want before committing to the Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering one of the most important off-seasons in franchise history, and much of the attention is around captain Auston Matthews and his long-term future with the organization.

Matthews remains under contract through the 2027-28 season; however, there have been major rumours surrounding his commitment to the club. Recent reports from Chris Johnston of The Athletic and comments from general manager John Chayka suggest that Matthews wants to see a clear vision for how the team plans to return to Stanley Cup contention before committing to another long-term extension, but more importantly, wants to see these plans happen, instead of just words.

Auston Matthews unsure of the Maple Leafs direction

After the Maple Leafs missed the postseason for the first time in a decade, it can be understandable to many that Matthews can be questioning the direction of the Maple Leafs; however, what is becoming concerning is that the Scottsdale native doesn't want to be part of the solution and is creating more issues around the organization that aren't needed. What also comes as a surprise to many is that Matthews hasn't done anything in the postseason to earn this position with the team.

What Matthews is likely looking for is a clear direction and vision from both Mats Sundin and John Chayka. Replacing both Brad Treliving and Craig Berube was the right decision; both are good at their jobs. However, that place was not going to be in Toronto. Craig Berube is an incredible coach in the NHL, but he didn't fit the way the style of the Maple Leafs players, and Treliving was put in an awkward position from the very beginning, with Keith Pelley being no help.

Chayka, from the very beginning, noted that he trusts Matthews' opinion, highlighting that he is the leader in the locker room and is valued in all facets of the team. The two are set to discuss their plans in the near future, but to this point, there is no set date. That meeting will make it much clearer for everyone in terms of where the Maple Leafs need to get better in the players' eyes. Roster changes need to happen everywhere in every position for this team to get back to where it once was.

The Maple Leafs need improvement in all areas of the ice

Toronto’s biggest issues in 2025-26 were on the blue line and in overall defensive structure. The team struggled to move the puck efficiently and spent too much time in its own zone. Improving the defence will be one of the front office’s top priorities. The Maple Leafs also struggled to score at times, finding it difficult to rely on their depth scoring. Since the departure of Mitch Marner, the Maple Leafs have not replaced his talent and playmaking ability, leaving Matthews to carry the top line on his own, which he is clearly not capable of doing at this point in his career.

Auston Matthews wants to see a clear plan, meaningful roster improvements, and a commitment to winning before deciding whether to spend the rest of his career in Toronto. The good news for the Maple Leafs is that they now have a new leadership group, the first overall pick, and an opportunity to retool the team quickly.