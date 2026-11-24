The Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 comeback victory on Monday night over the New York Islanders breathed some temporary life into Jim Hiller’s job.

The main talking point was that another awful loss would have almost certainly cost Hiller his job. The win, nonetheless, bought Hiller and the organization some more time. That time will now go into trying to take advantage of win and try to build some momentum moving forward.

Make no mistake. This win did not save anyone’s job. If anything, it may have just delayed the inevitable.

For now, it’s bought everyone more time, more time to figure what went right and try to replicate the situation.

Maple Leafs came back when everything looked lost

When Mathew Barzal scored to make it 2-0 at about the seven-minute mark of the second, it seemed like the Leafs were headed for a 10th straight loss. Then, two goals from unexpected sources tied the game. A deflection by Dakota Joshua and a timely shot from Chris Tanev gave the Maple Leafs life early in the third period.

The game-winner came from Gavin McKenna, proving that Jim Hiller has been wrong to keep the rising star on the bench.

An empty-netter sealed the victory. And that was arguably the biggest difference on Monday night. Instead of crumbling like they did against the LA Kings or the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Maple Leafs actually held on and won the game.

That’s the type of performance that might not necessarily be a major turning point in the season. But it could serve as a start to build some more sustainable momentum moving forward.

Toronto still within reach of a playoff spot

It may seem like wishful thinking but the Maple Leafs are actually within reach of a playoff spot. The win gave the Maple Leafs 21 points on the season, putting them eight points behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

That’s still quite a gap to make up. Nevertheless, the Buffalo Sabres were in a similar spot last season. No one could have imagined the run the Sabres went on, and that run led them all the way to the second round of the playoffs.

If the Sabres could pull something like that off, there might just be enough wind in the Maple Leafs to carry them past this dismal spell and potentially back into the playoff conversation.

Yes, plenty of things will have to go right and the margin for error will be slim. At least there’s a chance. And whatever the Maple Leafs did on Monday night, they’ll be looking to carry that forward. That may just be enough to bring them back from the brink this season.