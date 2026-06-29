The 2 free agent targets the Maple Leafs need the most

John Chayka and the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bolster their roster over the coming days as NHL Free Agency arrives on July 1.

A quick look at the Maple Leafs' depth chart shows an in flux, bottom-six group of forwards as their greatest need. It's likely what Chayka had in mind when he mentioned "depth" as his goal for free agency.

It's also apparent that the Leafs could use some snarl, toughness, and grit in the lineup to find an optimal balance with their skilled players, a never-ending search during the Auston Matthews-William Nylander era.

With all that in mind, what players should Chayka target? Here is a rundown of who the Maple Leafs have been linked to leading up to free agency, and who they might push to sign to fill the required depth on their roster.

Why Bottom-Six Targets Boone Jenner and Mason Marchment Make Sense for the Leafs

Leading up to free agency, Chayka created some extra cap space for the Maple Leafs by trading away Joseph Woll and Brandon Carlo. Toronto currently has just over $22 million to spend to plug some roster holes.

The Leafs have two roster players from last season scheduled to hit free agency: Calle Jarnkrok and Troy Stecher. Of the two, Stecher might later re-sign with Toronto, but likely as an afterthought, down the depth chart defenseman, if he doesn't find an offer from elsewhere.

The Maple Leafs have been attached to some of the bigger names in free agency. The list includes players such as Patrick Kane, Boone Jenner, Mason Marchment, and Sergei Bobrovsky. There's also the news that came out over the draft weekend that Zach Werenski would be willing to accept a trade to Toronto. That's something for Chayka to keep in mind while he gives immediate attention to this week's free agency.

With the big splash addition of Darren Raddysh, it's doubtful a free-agent blueliner will be added, especially if there is a remote possibility of acquiring Zerenski. Adding another big-ticket defenseman would severely hinder the chances of that happening. So forget about Jacob Trouba or Rasmus Andersson.

For the same reason, Chayka is unlikely to sign Bobrovsky, despite the frequently mentioned rumor of the Leafs' interest. The Maple Leafs are likely to hold firm and sign him only at their price.

The most likely scenario for the Maple Leafs is finding a couple of players to strengthen their bottom-six group of forwards. Jenner and Marchment are the most plausible. They fit the mold of the type of players the Leafs need to augment their forward group, and their cost should be more reasonable. Anders Lee, formerly of the New York Islanders, is an intriguing option if his cost doesn't skyrocket.

Kane is an interesting option, especially given his connection and comparison with top draft pick Gavin McKenna, but his skill set is too similar to other Toronto forwards. Besides, the Maple Leafs have been down the "aging, skilled, veteran" road many times before. Players like Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton, and Jason Spezza made very limited contributions during their time with the Leafs.

So, what does a successful free-agency period look like for the Maple Leafs? Two third or fourth-line additions in the mold of Jenner, Marchment, or perhaps Lee are the next step in Chayka's overhaul to continue the good vibes of his first offseason in Toronto.