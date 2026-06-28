Report: Zach Werenski wants to be traded to the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs could make the biggest move of the NHL offseason and possibly the biggest trade in recent team history. Zach Werenski could be on his way to Toronto.

According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman and reigning Norris Trophy winner wants a fresh start after experiencing the misery of playing hockey in Ohio for his entire career so far. Werenski has a full no-movement clause so he gets to decide where he ends up being traded to this summer.

And according to the report, the only Canadian team he would accept a trade to is the Maple Leafs.

“My understanding is that eight to 10 teams have already called the Blue Jackets. You can absolutely count the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Hurricanes among the early teams with interest,” stated LeBrun. “The Stars’ and Flyers’ interest I would describe as keen. The one Canadian team that the Team USA Olympic gold medal winner might consider, by the way, is theToronto Maple Leafs.”

That is a gamechanger.

Maple Leafs could land Zach Werenski in blockbuster move

While other regular Stanley Cup contenders like the Dallas Stars, and the literal champion Carolina Hurricanes, are also involved, there might be a bigger opportunity in Toronto. Even up-and-coming teams like the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks are getting involved, but neither of those teams have what's important: Auston Matthews.

Matthews is almost certainly the only reason Werenski would accept a trade to Toronto and has a desire to play for the Leafs. Teaming up with the center he played on the Team USA power play with and got to win a gold medal with, to then potentially bring a Cup to Toronto for the first time in 60 years, should be too enticing to pass up.

So therefore, Werenski would waive his no-movement clause for a deal with the Leafs. We are fully taking that as that he wants to be traded to Toronto. And that just feels incredible.

What could a trade for Werenski look like?

To actually make a trade happen, you have to give up some players in return. Obviously, with the Matthew Knies trade rumors swirling and the Leafs already reported to have had a deal in place that would've sent Knies to the Stars in return for a package that included the seventh-overall pick from the Seattle Kraken, he's the obvious piece to include.

But, what else would you need to add to Knies?

The Blue Jackets reportedly want NHL players, not a return full of prospects and draft picks. So, could including Morgan Rielly help soften the blow of losing Werenski on your blue line. Obviously nowhere near comparable players but he could at least be on the power play. Add in one of the young goaltenders like Artur Akhtyamov to play behind Jet Greaves and have the Leafs take Elvis Merzlikins off of their hands in return? Maybe Easton Cowan to solidify the deal?

For Werenski, who would be under contract for the remainder of Matthews's deal, really anything is possible. It would be a massive swing and could lead to some memorable seasons.