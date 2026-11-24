The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the teams consistently looking to bring in RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson. That talk made sense a couple of weeks ago, especially before the current death spiral got out of hand.

But now, with the Leafs in the midst of a nosedive, there may be a temptation to make a massive move for the sake of it.

And that move could include sending Easton Cowan to Detroit as the main piece in a deal for Edvinsson.

According to The Fourth Period, three teams have discussed their best forward prospects in exchange for Edvinsson. The San Jose Sharks have involved former second-overall pick Michael Misa, the Boston Bruins have Dean Letourneau in the mix, and the Maple Leafs have Cowan.

Given the way things are going, sending Cowan as part of this deal would be absolutely bonkers. The team is already pretty thin up front as it is. And jettisoning Cowan, even if it brings back Simon Edvinsson, just wouldn’t make sense.

The Maple Leafs need to hold on to the precious few forward-thinking pieces they have. Cowan is one of them. That’s why the idea of sending Cowan to Detroit, as much as the Maple Leafs could use Edvinsson, just wouldn’t make sense at this point.

Maple Leafs need Cowan as part of their impending rebuild

So, here’s the thing: The discussion of an impending rebuild is no longer hypothetical in Toronto. It’s a reality that’s facing the organization. There is little chance of skirting the situation unless the Maple Leafs can somehow turn on a dime and go on a ridiculous run, the rebuild will happen as soon as this season.

If that’s the case, the Leafs will need young forwards like Cowan, Gavin McKenna, and even guys like Bo Groulx, Brendan Brisson, Ryan Tverberg, and Aatu Raty to potentially fill key spots in the lineup.

With those guys coming up the system, the Maple Leafs will need to conserve whatever star power they have moving forward.

Rebuilding their forward core based on a combo of Cowan and McKenna makes sense. If Toronto can add a couple of young, solid centers, there may just be hope for the organization moving forward.

Let’s see how things change after the Dylan Larkin trade. The Red Wings proved they were willing to take a futures-based package for their former captain. So, the Maple Leafs may just be able to pull off something similar with picks and prospects not currently on the NHL roster.