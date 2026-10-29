Sergei Bobrovsky just wasted a Gavin McKenna breakout game

The Toronto Maple Leafs did all they could on Wednesday night to secure at least a point, but ultimately fell short in a 5-4 regulation loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Gavin McKenna (two goals, assist) and Auston Matthews (goal, two assists each had three points, but it was all for not as Sergei Bobrovsky made just 12 saves on 17 shots.

The Maple Leafs were 2-for-3 on the power play, and held the Kraken to 1-for-5 when they had the man advantage.

Despite it not being the prettiest game, everyone took advantage of their opportunities when they were presented, except when they needed a save.

Gavin McKenna has breakout performance in Seattle

With two goals and an assist, McKenna (18 years, 312 days) became the youngest Maple Leaf since Jack Hamilton ( 18 years, 262 days) to have a multi-point game. He also became the first 18-year-old on the Leafs since Russ Courtnall (1984) to record a point in three straight games. In addition, he became the youngest player in franchise history to score twice on the power play in the same game.

When asked about his night, he deferred to Matthews.

"When you're playing with a guy like that, it makes it pretty easy," McKenna said after the game. "He's an unbelievable player. Sees the ice very well, and I think teams favoured him a little bit with his shot, and that might open up a little bit of space for me. He's fun to play with."

GAVIN MCKENNA HAS THE FIRST TWO-GOAL GAME OF HIS CAREER‼️ pic.twitter.com/6mTPDcF6wK — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

Both of his goal were game-tying goals, as well as power-play goals, and with one coming at the end of the first period, and the other coming at the beginning of the second, they ended up being just two-and-a-half minutes apart.

McKenna's assist on the Matthews goal have him his first three-point night in the NHL, and with 11 points in 15 games, he is now leads all rookies in scoring.

Top line experiment did not go according to plan

I don't want to take away from McKenna's performance, because it was historic and incredible for the kid. However, it was his first game on the big line with Matthews and Jack Roslovic because of the injury to Kirill Marchenko, and it did not go according to plan. By the end of the game, Easton Cowan was taking shifts with the top unit.

"5-on-5, I didn't think they did all that much, to be honest with you," head coach Jim Hiller said. "But definitely on the power play, beautiful goals."

Now, it's his first game in this situation. Should they go back to it again on Saturday in Vancouver? Absolutely. Still worth noting, though.

Bobrovsky was sleeping in Seattle

Hey, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan fans. See what I did there?

Listen, if you've read my work at all over the last month, you know that I've been defending Bobrovsky every step of the way. There's a certain publication in Toronto that is coming at the 38-year-old netminder seemingly every day, and I haven't agreed with it. Today, however, there's just no way around it.

I'm no goalie guru, but the fourth and fifth against the Kraken just cannot go in. Especially the fifth one, given the situation. You can talk about how the Leafs spent too much time shorthanded, and that's true. You can talk about how they didn't create a ton offensively throughout the night, and that's also true.

SEATTLE SCORES LATE TO BREAK THE TIE AND WIN THE GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DpcMfkDHjJ — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2026

But the biggest truth, and maybe the most important, is that the Maple Leafs held the Kraken to just 17 shots. If you go by period, they allowed six, eight, and three. Three in the third period, and the third shot sunk then. I understand that most goaltenders do better with volume versus not seeing a lot of action. But when you score four goals and allow only 17 shots, you should win every time. Not most times. Every time.

"Bob's been great for us all year," Matthews said after the game. "Every now and then there's going to be a couple that you want back. I put it more on us as a five-man unit. Any time a goal goes into our net, we're out there as a five-man unit. All five guys have jobs to do."

I appreciate the sentiment, Auston, and who am I to argue? Some nights, as a team, you just don't have it. That has been the case in the last two games. However, in both cases, the Leafs were in a position to grab at least a point out of the deal, and the goaltending let them down.

Bob remains confident despite a rough month

"They had good scoring chances," Bobrovsky said. "It was a good challenge. I feel good. I feel strong. There's a lot of work going on. There is a process. There are mistakes sometimes. But overall, I feel confident. I feel good."

Bobrovsky is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Anything he says, I would be inclined to believe. But in this case, it's hard to argue with what we're seeing on the ice.

The Maple Leafs are paying him to be the number one guy. But right now, maybe it's too much. Anthony Stolarz is playing really well, and it's not the worst thing to split the load a little bit. Yes, it's a long season. But the Leafs need wins, and right now, Bob isn't giving them that opportunity.