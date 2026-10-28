Jim Hiller finally makes the lineup change Maple Leafs fans demanded

The Toronto Maple Leafs are being ravaged by injuries. Several key players have gone down, needing to leave a game early, and then being struck with the "out week-to-week" label shortly after. But, some silver linings can come out of this situation. Such as, a lineup change we have all been wanting to see all season long.

As head coach Jim Hiller rolled out his lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Kraken in Seattle, the Maple Leafs have a new-look first two lines. Gavin McKenna gets his big chance next to Auston Matthews on the Leafs' first line.

Maple Leafs forward lines here in Seattle, where the greatest modern rock and roll band was born:



McKenna-Matthews-Roslovic

Cowan-Paul-Nylander

Groulx-Sissons-Lettieri

Duhaime-Blueger-MacEwen — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) October 28, 2026

Gavin McKenna's big move next to Auston Matthews was inevitable

This has been a move so many fans have been begging for ever since McKenna was selected first overall just last June. His playmaking could pair perfectly with Matthews' shot and it seems like something that will (hopefully) be happening for quite a long time.

Unfortunately, this had to happen only because of injuries. We're sure head coach Jim Hiller has wanted to prevent McKenna from just being handed the top-line job as soon as possible, and maybe would delay it -- since the teenager was playing on the third line for the last couple of weeks -- but the injury to winger Kirill Marchenko has forced Hiller to pull this trigger.

Easton Cowan was to the left of Matthews earlier, and instead of him keeping that spot, he goes down to provide a bunch more balanced, two-way game to Nick Paul and William Nylander on the second line. That trio could absolutely dominate, but so could the first. It's much more of a risk with McKenna, but it would be even riskier to put McKenna and Nylander on the same line, two guys who want the puck and to make the play, and then with Nick Paul who might not be skilled enough to perfectly play off of those two.

This top six does feel much more balanced and now we also get the treat of watching McKenna take the big stage.

McKenna has been purposely very slowly introduced to the NHL, averaging just 13:39 time-on-ice through his first 14 games. But, he's made the most of it with three goals and eight points in those limited minutes. And no offense to Vinni Lettieri, but having Auston Matthews now as the scorer on his line is a little bit of an upgrade.

How will the rest of the lineup look?

With McKenna's promotion, the Leafs' bottom six is now looking much more grind-heavy than before. They had a little ounce of skill with the 18-year-old's inclusion on the third line, but now it looks like it will simply exist to annoy the other opponent and if they finish the game completely even in goals with the other team, then it would be a success.

There's some scoring touch -- as we're seeing with Zack MacEwen somehow lighting the lamp -- but the main purpose is to be that heavy forecheck and to sustain offensive pressure, and therefore making the jobs of the skilled forwards, that much easier.

We'll see how it all works out in Seattle against the Kraken on Wednesday night. Puck drop is at 10:00 p.m.