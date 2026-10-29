Sergei Bobrovsky is officially a massive problem for the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are losing more hockey games than they should be and blame is being cast around. But, there is no one more deserving of blame than the man that has been in between the pipes for a lot of them: Sergei Bobrovsky.

After his performance in Seattle against the Kraken, we can officially declare that him being on this Leafs roster is a problem and it should be addressed.

Sergei Bobrovsky's latest blunder makes him a problem for the Leafs

The Leafs did not play a good game against the Kraken, but we thought that at least one single point was rescued from that game. It wasn't pretty, but they could walk away with at least something to show for an effort.

After trailing for most of the game, a third-period goal from Jack Roslovic cut the Kraken's lead to just 4-3. And with just 90 seconds left in the game, Leafs captain Auston Matthews put the team on his back and scored what could have been a goal that carries us for the next week or so. A goal that pried a point from a miserable game just because of how much more skill this team has than others.

But that was ruined.

With 33 seconds left before the end of regulation, the Kraken had an offensive-zone faceoff. All the Leafs had to do with defend well for less than a minute and they would get something out of this game thanks to Matthews' heroics. Brandon Montour had a last-ditch shot after getting set up with the Kraken's faceoff win and it initially appeared that Bobrovsky got it all. Unfortunately, that was wrong.

The puck just squeaked right through the Leafs starting goaltender and there went Matthews' efforts with it. The Kraken ended up earning a 5-4 win.

AAAAAND IT'S GONE 😵



BRANDON MONTOUR ANSWERS RIGHT BACK FOR THE KRAKEN OH MY 🚨 https://t.co/8kfTPNOHhk pic.twitter.com/oSeBLT36gW — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 29, 2026

It's one thing to allow something like that in the first or second period, or even earlier in the third. But in the key moment where the team is depending on you to make one single save so that they can earn at least a point out of their last 60 minutes, and then you just let a puck dribble past you and into the back of your net with just seconds on the clock -- it's a miserable experience.

Bobrovsky didn't just allow on bad goal, either. Wednesday night's game in Seattle had multiple instances where any normal, average goalie in this league would have made a stop.

Sergei Bobrovsky might be the most washed goalie i’ve ever witnessed 🫩🫩 pic.twitter.com/CVJhKfOqU0 — PUCK’D Maple Leafs (@PUCKDLeafs) October 29, 2026

That is an ugly goal to allow from defenseman Ryker Evans. A simple play but instead it zooms past Bobrovsky and into the back of the net to then hand the Kraken a 4-2 lead in the middle of the second period.

It is mistakes like that that make you want to point a whole lot of fingers at the goalie, and then he stays in the game and directly costs the Maple Leafs from at least one point in the standings.

Is there really a different future for Bobrovsky in Toronto? He just signed a three-year, $21-million contract with the team and so far is looking far from someone you can send out there on a consistent basis. It seems like the Leafs just need to ride it out with him and hope some things are fixed enough to not have this happen too regularly.

Bobrovsky had an .897 save percentage and a 3.09 goals against average ahead of coming in to face the Kraken.